 Nearly 70% Of iPhone Users Eye iPhone 17 Upgrade, Survey Finds
G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
iPhone 17 Pro is likley to come in fresh new colours | Majinbu Official

A recent survey reveals that 68.3 percent of iPhone owners in the US are planning to upgrade to an iPhone 17 model, showcasing robust interest as Apple gears up for its September 9 keynote. Conducted by smartphone price comparison platform SellCell, the survey polled over 2,000 US-based iPhone users in August 2025 to gauge enthusiasm for the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup and Apple’s brand loyalty.

The data indicates a jump from last year’s 61.9 percent upgrade interest for the iPhone 16, with the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max leading as the top choices for 38.1 percent of respondents. The standard iPhone 17 attracted 16.7 percent, while 13.5 percent are drawn to the anticipated ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air. Only 3.3 percent are holding out for a foldable iPhone, which Apple has yet to introduce.

Battery life topped the list of upgrade motivators, cited by 53 percent of respondents, followed by new designs (36.2 percent), display enhancements (34.3 percent), camera improvements (28.1 percent), and AI advancements (7.1 percent). However, cost is a major hurdle, with 68.9 percent citing price as a reason to skip the upgrade, and 71.7 percent expressing satisfaction with their current devices. Other deterrents include interest in foldable phones (7.5 percent), eSIM concerns (6.6 percent), and Android’s appeal (5.3 percent).

Brand loyalty remains strong, with 69.6 percent committed to Apple, though 20.1 percent might switch to Samsung and 10.2 percent to Google if Apple doesn’t release a foldable by 2026. On design preferences, 47.5 percent would trade battery life for a thinner phone, while 29.7 percent are uninterested in ultra-slim designs. Apple Intelligence was deemed very important by 44 percent of users, with 44 percent also viewing Apple as the AI leader, compared to 6.6 percent each for Samsung and Google.

Price sensitivity is notable, with 36.8 percent likely to delay upgrading if costs rise significantly, and 29.2 percent weighing their decision based on the price hike’s extent. The survey, conducted online in August, underscores Apple’s strong market position while highlighting competitive pressures and cost concerns.

