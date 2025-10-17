 'Just Because They're Infosys, Do They Know It All?': Siddaramaiah Slams Infosys' Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty Over Caste Survey Refusal
Siddaramaiah fired back at Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy and his wife, author Sudha Murty, for opting out of the state's ongoing Social and Educational Survey.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
Sudha Murty with husband Narayan Murthy |

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah fired back at Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy and his wife, author Sudha Murty, for opting out of the state's ongoing Social and Educational Survey, dismissing their stance as rooted in 'misinformation' and arrogance.

Siddaramaiah, speaking to reporters, questioned the couple's decision with a mix of sarcasm and frustration. "That is left to them. This is not a backward classes survey. If they haven't understood—what can I do? Just because they are Infosys—are they all knowing? We have said 20 times—this is not a backward classes survey. This is entire population survey," he remarked, emphasising that the exercise covers all 7 crore residents of Karnataka, including upper castes, for economic, educational, and social insights.

The CM further challenged the Murtys' rationale, pointing to potential future national efforts. "The central government is also conducting a survey. What will they do? They might have wrong information," he added, suggesting their refusal stems from a misunderstanding fueled by 'disobedience due to misinformation.'

The controversy erupted after enumerators from the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission visited the couple's residence earlier this week. Sudha Murty, a Rajya Sabha MP, reportedly signed a self-declaration in Kannada refusing to provide details, stating, "We do not belong to any backward community. Hence, we will not participate in a government-conducted survey meant for such groups." The couple also submitted a letter opting out, with Murty noting the survey held 'no relevance or use' for them.

The Murtys' move drew support from former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, who criticised the survey as a distraction from real priorities. "In Karnataka, ministers are more bothered about caste, caste surveys, appeasement, not growth, development, good jobs, or technology. They are taking the state backwards, borrowing money for freebies," Pai posted on X.

The Karnataka High Court intervened last month with an interim order, ruling the survey non-mandatory and directing the government to assure citizens of data confidentiality. The court stressed that the process aims to benefit backward classes without infringing on privacy rights.

