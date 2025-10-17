Perplexity Takes On Duolingo With New Language Learning Feature On iOS & Web: Here's How To Use It

Perplexity has introduced the ability to learn new languages on its platform. The new capability enables users to practice vocabulary, memorise phrases through flashcards, and get pronunciation support. Currently, the most popular language learnign tool is Duolingo. Other AI platforms like ChatGPT and Grok do not offer pronounce and flashcards to learn languages yet, although they do translate into different languages easily.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"We've built a new experience for learning languages on Perplexity. Answers need to go beyond text to interactive experiences and cards embedded into the stream of tokens. Available on iOS and web. Coming soon to Android," Aravind Srinivas said in a statement.

Perplexity offers the ability to hear the words for pronounciations, give you words to read in the preferred language, in addition to the language you are learning, and also offer sentences where you can use the word in. The flash cards show up when you tap on the word, helping you guide through the lesson easily.

Perplexity says that it supports most of the languages, including German, Korean, Hindi, French, and many more. It works for all users - Perplexity free and paid plans both.

Here's how you can use this new language leaning tool on Perplexity

1. Open the Perplexity app or web tool

2. Put the prompt 'Learn new words in Korean', or 'learn new phrases in German'

3. The AI platform will throw few words or basic phrases to get started with play buttons alongside each words.

4. Clicking on the play button will allow you to hear how to pronounce the word properly.

5. Clicking on the word will open up flash cards that will allow you to read the word and use it in a sentence too.

Perplexity recently made Comet, its popular AI browser, available to all users for free. This browser comes with a built-in AI assistant that automates several processes like sending emails, booking tickets, and a whole lot more.