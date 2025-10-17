 Perplexity Takes On Duolingo With New Language Learning Feature On iOS & Web: Here's How To Use It
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechPerplexity Takes On Duolingo With New Language Learning Feature On iOS & Web: Here's How To Use It

Perplexity Takes On Duolingo With New Language Learning Feature On iOS & Web: Here's How To Use It

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas says that the new language learning feature will be rolled out soon to Android users.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 05:02 PM IST
article-image

Perplexity has introduced the ability to learn new languages on its platform. The new capability enables users to practice vocabulary, memorise phrases through flashcards, and get pronunciation support. Currently, the most popular language learnign tool is Duolingo. Other AI platforms like ChatGPT and Grok do not offer pronounce and flashcards to learn languages yet, although they do translate into different languages easily.

"We've built a new experience for learning languages on Perplexity. Answers need to go beyond text to interactive experiences and cards embedded into the stream of tokens. Available on iOS and web. Coming soon to Android," Aravind Srinivas said in a statement.

Perplexity offers the ability to hear the words for pronounciations, give you words to read in the preferred language, in addition to the language you are learning, and also offer sentences where you can use the word in. The flash cards show up when you tap on the word, helping you guide through the lesson easily.

Read Also
Indian Techie Uses Perplexity's Comet Browser To Complete Coursera AI Course In Seconds; CEO Aravind...
article-image

Perplexity says that it supports most of the languages, including German, Korean, Hindi, French, and many more. It works for all users - Perplexity free and paid plans both.

FPJ Shorts
'Sach Bolna Aapka Heartbreak Hua Hai Na?’: Mumbai Woman Claims Creepy Cab Driver Asked Personal Questions, Later Texted Her | Read WhatsApp Chat Inside
'Sach Bolna Aapka Heartbreak Hua Hai Na?’: Mumbai Woman Claims Creepy Cab Driver Asked Personal Questions, Later Texted Her | Read WhatsApp Chat Inside
Gold Prices Could Hit ₹1.5 Lakh Per 10 Grams By 2026 Amid Global Economic Uncertainty: Report
Gold Prices Could Hit ₹1.5 Lakh Per 10 Grams By 2026 Amid Global Economic Uncertainty: Report
GST 2.0 Already Boosting Festive Sales, Top Ministers To Highlight Diwali Impact In Dhanteras Press Meet
GST 2.0 Already Boosting Festive Sales, Top Ministers To Highlight Diwali Impact In Dhanteras Press Meet
Gold Smuggling Sees Big Spike Before Dhanteras, What’s Fueling This Illegal Rush Amid Record Prices?
Gold Smuggling Sees Big Spike Before Dhanteras, What’s Fueling This Illegal Rush Amid Record Prices?

Here's how you can use this new language leaning tool on Perplexity

1. Open the Perplexity app or web tool

2. Put the prompt 'Learn new words in Korean', or 'learn new phrases in German'

3. The AI platform will throw few words or basic phrases to get started with play buttons alongside each words.

4. Clicking on the play button will allow you to hear how to pronounce the word properly.

5. Clicking on the word will open up flash cards that will allow you to read the word and use it in a sentence too.

Read Also
Perplexity AI's Comet Browser Is Now Available To All Users For Free: How To Download And Use It
article-image

Perplexity recently made Comet, its popular AI browser, available to all users for free. This browser comes with a built-in AI assistant that automates several processes like sending emails, booking tickets, and a whole lot more.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Samsung’s First-Ever Tri-Fold Smartphone May Be Launching In Next Few Weeks

Samsung’s First-Ever Tri-Fold Smartphone May Be Launching In Next Few Weeks

Perplexity Takes On Duolingo With New Language Learning Feature On iOS & Web: Here's How To Use It

Perplexity Takes On Duolingo With New Language Learning Feature On iOS & Web: Here's How To Use It

'Just Because They're Infosys, Do They Know It All?': Siddaramaiah Slams Infosys' Narayana Murthy...

'Just Because They're Infosys, Do They Know It All?': Siddaramaiah Slams Infosys' Narayana Murthy...

'No More Diwali Leave Will Be Approved': TCS Faces Backlash Over Indian Manager's Alleged Leave...

'No More Diwali Leave Will Be Approved': TCS Faces Backlash Over Indian Manager's Alleged Leave...

Dhanteras 2025: JioFinance Announces Gold 24K Days Offer—2% Extra Gold On Purchase Of ₹2,000, Up...

Dhanteras 2025: JioFinance Announces Gold 24K Days Offer—2% Extra Gold On Purchase Of ₹2,000, Up...