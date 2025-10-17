 Samsung’s First-Ever Tri-Fold Smartphone May Be Launching In Next Few Weeks
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechSamsung’s First-Ever Tri-Fold Smartphone May Be Launching In Next Few Weeks

Samsung’s First-Ever Tri-Fold Smartphone May Be Launching In Next Few Weeks

Hands-on access will be restricted during the APEC showcase, the device is slated for a commercial launch later this year.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 05:42 PM IST
article-image

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to unveil its first-ever tri-fold smartphone at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, scheduled for October 31 to November 1. The highly anticipated device, not first-of-its-kind though, is likley to make its global debut at this prestigious event, showcasing South Korea’s technological innovation to world leaders and dignitaries.

The launch timeline has been widely reported by the Korean media, but Samsung has offered no confirmation on the matter. The tri-fold smartphone, featuring two advanced hinges, can transform from a compact smartphone form into a tablet-sized display. While hands-on access will be restricted during the APEC showcase, the device is slated for a commercial launch later this year. Industry reports suggest a premium price tag of approximately $3,000 (around Rs 2.64 lakh).

Samsung tri-folding smartphone specifications (expected)

Expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the tri-fold may come with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will incorporate Samsung’s latest ultra-thin, durable hinge design, as seen in the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and support 25W fast charging. This launch builds on Samsung’s legacy in foldable devices, which began with the Galaxy Fold in 2019, positioning the tri-fold as a revolutionary step in blending smartphone and tablet functionality.

FPJ Shorts
IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 Declared: Qualified Candidates Eligible For Mains Exam; Get Direct Link Here
IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 Declared: Qualified Candidates Eligible For Mains Exam; Get Direct Link Here
Mumbai Weather Update: 32°C Feels Like 41°C As City Boils Under October Heat, Netizens Fume Online
Mumbai Weather Update: 32°C Feels Like 41°C As City Boils Under October Heat, Netizens Fume Online
Viral: 3-Year-Old KBC Promo Is A Prediction Of Ishit Bhatt's Episode With Amitabh Bachchan; Watch Video
Viral: 3-Year-Old KBC Promo Is A Prediction Of Ishit Bhatt's Episode With Amitabh Bachchan; Watch Video
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Gets 'A' Certificate; CBFC Asks Makers To Remove Ramayana References: Report
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Gets 'A' Certificate; CBFC Asks Makers To Remove Ramayana References: Report

This is not the first tri-folding smartphone in the market. Huawei has already launched the Mate XT Ultimate Design, and its available to buy for RM 12,999.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Samsung’s First-Ever Tri-Fold Smartphone May Be Launching In Next Few Weeks

Samsung’s First-Ever Tri-Fold Smartphone May Be Launching In Next Few Weeks

Perplexity Takes On Duolingo With New Language Learning Feature On iOS & Web: Here's How To Use It

Perplexity Takes On Duolingo With New Language Learning Feature On iOS & Web: Here's How To Use It

'Just Because They're Infosys, Do They Know It All?': Siddaramaiah Slams Infosys' Narayana Murthy...

'Just Because They're Infosys, Do They Know It All?': Siddaramaiah Slams Infosys' Narayana Murthy...

'No More Diwali Leave Will Be Approved': TCS Faces Backlash Over Indian Manager's Alleged Leave...

'No More Diwali Leave Will Be Approved': TCS Faces Backlash Over Indian Manager's Alleged Leave...

Dhanteras 2025: JioFinance Announces Gold 24K Days Offer—2% Extra Gold On Purchase Of ₹2,000, Up...

Dhanteras 2025: JioFinance Announces Gold 24K Days Offer—2% Extra Gold On Purchase Of ₹2,000, Up...