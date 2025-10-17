Samsung’s First-Ever Tri-Fold Smartphone May Be Launching In Next Few Weeks

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to unveil its first-ever tri-fold smartphone at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, scheduled for October 31 to November 1. The highly anticipated device, not first-of-its-kind though, is likley to make its global debut at this prestigious event, showcasing South Korea’s technological innovation to world leaders and dignitaries.

The launch timeline has been widely reported by the Korean media, but Samsung has offered no confirmation on the matter. The tri-fold smartphone, featuring two advanced hinges, can transform from a compact smartphone form into a tablet-sized display. While hands-on access will be restricted during the APEC showcase, the device is slated for a commercial launch later this year. Industry reports suggest a premium price tag of approximately $3,000 (around Rs 2.64 lakh).

Samsung tri-folding smartphone specifications (expected)

Expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the tri-fold may come with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will incorporate Samsung’s latest ultra-thin, durable hinge design, as seen in the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and support 25W fast charging. This launch builds on Samsung’s legacy in foldable devices, which began with the Galaxy Fold in 2019, positioning the tri-fold as a revolutionary step in blending smartphone and tablet functionality.

This is not the first tri-folding smartphone in the market. Huawei has already launched the Mate XT Ultimate Design, and its available to buy for RM 12,999.