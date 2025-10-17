'No More Diwali Leave Will Be Approved': TCS Faces Backlash Over Indian Manager's Alleged Leave Policy

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | File Image

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is making headlines once again, but this time over alleged Diwali leaves. A viral Reddit post by an employee claims that the company’s management has barred further leave approvals for the Diwali week. The employee calls her manager a 'spineless buffoon' adding, "She has made the life miserable of every individual in the team."

The anonymous employee says, "TCS isn’t just toxic. It's a festering cesspool of corporate mismanagement. Our so-called First-Line Manager just dropped a bombshell in the group chat - No more Diwali leave will be approved." The employee further criticised the management for perceived hypocrisy, noting that while December is treated as a 'sacrosanct holiday period' for Christmas, similar respect is not extended to Diwali, a major Indian festival.

The Reddit post accused the manager of pressuring team members, even when unwell, and described the work environment as oppressive. The employee also provided a screenshot of the alleged communication as proof.

Reactions to the post have been mixed. Some users supported the employee’s grievances, with one commenting, "Indian managers don’t like to see their employees happily celebrating festivals. Bossism and submissive culture is to blame." Others argued that poor planning by employees contributed to the issue, with a user stating, "It’s a lack of planning on the manager’s part. But applying for leave a week before Diwali, when dates are known in advance, is also poor planning."

Another user highlighted broader systemic issues, writing, "JP Morgan made their employee work on Gandhi Jayanti, stating they will compensate with a US holiday off, no double pay. We truly are in a generation of a different visual of slavery."

However, some defended corporate policies, noting that client demands, especially from Western markets, often dictate work schedules. "You work for a client who has to get work done on Diwali. It’s not a holiday for the West. The entire team can’t go on leave," one user remarked.

As one Reddit user put it, “Diwali should be managed too. Nothing is going to happen in a week if you manage properly.” The issue has sparked broader discussions about work-life balance and respect for cultural festivals in multinational corporations operating in India.

Earlier this year, TCS laid off over 12,000 jobs in India. Reports of unfair severence rules, limiting benching policies, and pressured cuts have been plenty.