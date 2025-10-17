Dhanteras 2025: JioFinance Announces Gold 24K Days Offer—2% Extra Gold On Purchase Of ₹2,000, Up To ₹10 Lakh Prizes

JioFinance has launched the Jio Gold 24K Days festive offer on the occasion of Dhanteras and Diwali. This limited-time promotion runs from October 18 to October 23, and allows users to buy digital gold through the JioFinance or MyJio apps. Purchases start at just Rs. 10, with rewards for larger buys. The company is offering 2 percent extra gold if you purchase digital gold for more than Rs. 2,000. Below are all the offer details announced by JioFinance.

Key Offer Details for Digital Gold Purchases

>2 percent Free Gold Reward: JioFinance is giving digital gold worth Rs. 2,000 or more during the offer period. Get 2 percent extra gold credited to your Jio Gold wallet within 72 hours. This applies to 24K pure gold bought digitally from home, skipping physical store visits.

> Jio Gold Mega Prize Draw Entry: Spend Rs. 20,000 or more on digital gold to enter automatically. Prizes total Rs. 10 lakh and include smartphones, TVs, gold coins, mixer grinders, and gift vouchers.

Winners will be selected via a lucky draw and announced on October 27. The company says that results will be shared via email and SMS.

How to Participate in JioFinance Dhanteras and Diwali Gold Offer

1. Download the JioFinance app from Google Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS), or use the MyJio app.

2. Purchase 24K digital gold starting at Rs. 10.

3. For rewards, meet the Rs. 2,000 threshold; for prizes, reach Rs. 20,000.

4. Track credits and entries in your gold wallet.

Jio Gold supports secure storage and redemption of digital gold. The JioFinance app, launched lat year, also handles UPI payments, loans, insurance, bill payments, and investments.

There are a bunch of other online apps from where you can buy digital gold. This includes Google Pay, Paytm, and a lot more. To see a whole list of apps from where you can buy digital gold, read our story here.