iPhone 17 Air: What To Expect From Apple On September 9

Apple is gearing up to launch its 'thinnest and lightest iPhone ever'. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to debut at the Apple 'awe dropping' event on September 9, and this model is rumoured to bring many firsts. It is likley to be just 5.5mm thin, the thinnest an iPhone has ever been. The battery is custom-made to adapt to the slim form factor, while also not reducing the battery life. The processor is also rumoured to be tweaked a bit, to maintain the form factor that Apple is desperately desiring to achieve. All of this is speculated to set a precedent for the 'foldable iPhone' next year that is also rumoured to be very thin.

Here is a rundown of all the rumours surrounding the iPhone 17 Air and why it promises to be the most significant design overhaul since the iPhone X in 2017.

iPhone 17 Air design and build

The iPhone 17 Air is rumored to weigh approximately 145 grams, comparable to the iPhone 13 mini. At just 5.5mm thick at its slimmest point, it will be over 2mm thinner than the iPhone 16, making it the thinnest iPhone ever. The device is expected to feature a hybrid titanium-aluminum frame with reduced glass, enhancing durability against drops. However, the slim design comes with trade-offs, including an off-center USB-C port and simplified speaker grilles with fewer cutouts. The iPhone 17 Air will be available in four stylish colors: black, white, light gold, and a soft blue reminiscent of the MacBook Air.

iPhone 17 Air display (expected)

The iPhone 17 Air is likley to boast a 6.6-inch Samsung LTPO OLED display, delivering 30 percent brighter visuals than the iPhone 16. For the first time, the non-Pro iPhone lineup may include 120Hz ProMotion refresh rates, a feature previously exclusive to Pro models. While the LTPO panel supports refresh rates as low as 1Hz for always-on displays in the iPhone 16 Pro, rumors are mixed on whether the iPhone 17 Air will include this feature. There’s also speculation about a slimmer Dynamic Island, though details remain uncertain.

iPhone 17 Air camera (rumoured)

Due to its slim profile, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a single 48-megapixel wide rear camera, similar to the iPhone 16e, which may limit its ability to capture spatial videos or photos. However, the front-facing camera is set to receive a significant upgrade, moving to a 24-megapixel sensor for sharper, higher-quality selfies compared to the 12-megapixel camera in the iPhone 16 lineup.

iPhone 17 Air processor and connectivity (rumoured)

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be powered by either an A19 or A19 Pro chip, with the latter having one fewer GPU core than the chip in the iPhone 17 Pro models. Paired with 12GB of RAM, the device will also incorporate vapor chamber heatsinks for improved thermal management. Connectivity-wise, it will support the new Qi 2.2 wireless charging standard at up to 25W, matching MagSafe speeds. The iPhone 17 Air will feature Apple’s C1 modem, though it won’t support faster mmWave 5G speeds. A new Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 chip is also expected to enhance wireless performance and efficiency.

iPhone 17 Air battery and other features (rumoured)

The ultra-thin design may impact battery capacity, with rumors pointing to a 2,800mAh battery—similar to the iPhone 12. Apple is rumoured to be making a custom thin battery life that may be just 2.49mm thick. Apple is reportedly optimizing battery life through the C1 modem, processor advancements, and high-density battery technology, but it may still lag behind other iPhone 17 models. Additional features include Camera Control, MagSafe charging, an Action Button, and the removal of the SIM tray in more countries. The device will ship with iOS 26.

iPhone 17 Air pricing and availability

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to start at Rs. 99,990 in India ($899 in US). However, potential tariff-related price increases could push the cost higher. The device is set to be unveiled at Apple’s September 9 event, with more details to be revealed during the keynote.

Apple launch event 2025 details

The Apple launch event will begin at 10am PT (10.30pm IST) on September 9. We will be covering it live. Stay Tuned.