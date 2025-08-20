iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: What's Different?

While Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel 10 series today, its rival Apple is preparing to launch the iPhone 17 series just weeks later. Apple is expected to unveil its latest iPhone lineup in early September, with many predicting a launch event around September 9, following longstanding tradition. Apple is likley to launch the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone 17 Air at the launch event.

Apple’s iPhone 17 series appears set to deliver across-the-board enhancements, upgraded displays, more powerful processors, sharper cameras, and smoother user experience, while also introducing a new Air variant that replaces the traditional 'Plus' model. Lets take a look at all the differences between the four anticipated devices.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Design

Let's begin with the design differences. The standard iPhone 17 is likely to retain Apple’s familiar aluminum build but benefits from slimmer bezels and a smaller Dynamic Island, resulting in a sleeker, more refined look. It is rumoured to adopt a 120Hz OLED display, bringing ProMotion to the base model, and comes in fresh pastel tones alongside the classics. The standout in design, however, is the iPhone 17 Air (or Slim), which is tipped to push engineering boundaries with an ultra-thin profile, reportedly around 5.5 to 6 mm, made possible by a titanium frame for rigidity.

The Pro series is rumoured to see Apple making its boldest visual shift in years. Both the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are rumoured to abandon the vertical camera arrangement in favor of a horizontal camera bar stretching across the back, paired with a hybrid glass-and-aluminum design. These models also introduce striking new colors like copper orange and dark blue alongside pastel shades. While the Pro Max mirrors the Pro’s design language, it enhances the camera system with stronger telephoto capabilities, rumored to reach up to 8x optical zoom.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Display

Every model in the iPhone 17 lineup, including the standard, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, is rumored to feature LTPO OLED panels with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates, marking a shift where smoother displays are no longer exclusive to Pro variants. The phones will differ in screen sizes, with the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro size to be at 6.3-inch, 6.6-inch for the iPhone 17 Air, and 6.9-inch for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Processor and Memory

The iPhone 17 Pro versions are expected to be powered by the next-gen A19 Pro chip built on TSMC’s 3nm process, while the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air models may run on a refined A19 chip. The iPhone 17 Air may see a tweaked version of the A19 chip that will be built to embace the slim form factor. Reportedly, the iPhone 17 Pro models will offer 12GB of RAM, enabling advanced Apple Intelligence features.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Camera

The entire series is likely to receive a front-camera boost to 24-megapixel, a significant leap from the 12-megapixel sensor on iPhone 16. For the rear cameras, the iPhone 17 Air is likley to sport a single 48-megapixel lens, the standard iPhone 17 may have a dual-lens configuration that could include a 48-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Coming to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the phone is likley to have a triple 48-megapixel setup including a Tetraprism Telephoto lens, and possibly 8K video support.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Battery

Apple is said to be making improvements in the battery department as well. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to house a unique battery to align with the slim form factor, but sufficient enough to last a day, and keep the lights on for the 6.6-inch display. The iPhone 17 may carry a battery in the range of 3,200–3,300mAh, while the iPhone 17 Pro could feature a slightly higher capacity, rumored around 3,500mAh. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped to pack the biggest upgrade, with a cell exceeding 4,000mAh, paired with better battery optimization thanks to the efficiency of the new A19 Pro chipset. Fast charging and MagSafe wireless charging support are expected across the lineup, with some reports hinting at faster wired charging speeds on the Pro variants.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price in India, US, and UAE

The upcoming iPhone 17 lineup is expected to see a modest bump in pricing across all regions. In India, the iPhone 17 is tipped to start around Rs. 79,900, while the iPhone 17 Air could be priced near Rs. 89,900. The iPhone 17 Pro may retail at roughly Rs. 1,29,900, and the top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to cost around Rs. 1,49,900.

In the United States, the standard iPhone 17 is expected to start at $899, with the iPhone 17 Air coming in at about $999. The Pro variant may be priced around $1,299, and the Pro Max could touch $1,499.

In the UAE, the iPhone 17 may begin at approximately AED 3,799, followed by the iPhone 17 Air at AED 4,199, the Pro at AED 4,799, and the Pro Max at AED 5,499.

It is important to note that all of these details are based on leaks, rumours, and speculations. All of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. Apple is yet to announce these models officially, and only then will we have concrete details on design, pricing, and specifications.