Apple May Cancel Base iPhone 18 Launch Next Year

Apple’s planned iPhone rollout may see significant shifts next year. According to reports, Apple reportedly will not release the base iPhone 18 model in 2026 as expected. Instead, the standard version is now projected to launch in early 2027. Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max models are expected to stick to their usual September 2026 release window. The forthcoming foldable iPhone may also debut alongside the Pro variants during the fall launch cycle.

Forbes reports that this is probably the first time Apple may not be sticking to its timeline for an iPhone launch. The report says that Apple could cancel the base iPhone 18 model entirely next year, meaning it may not launch in any form during the 2026 cycle.

If this report is accurate, Apple appears to be pivoting away from its traditional single-wave iPhone release strategy. Instead, the company may prioritise premium models in fall 2026, while either delaying or eliminating the standard iPhone 18 altogether. Apple may still be in contemplation stage, and it could likely change course and launch the entire iPhone 18 line-up in September 2026 itself, just like every year.

For now, Apple is focusing on launching the iPhone 17 range, and reports claim that the launch event is likley to happen on September 9.