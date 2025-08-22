Apple Manufacturing iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max In India For First Time As Production Shifts From China

Twitter

Apple is reportedly producing all four variants of its upcoming iPhone 17 series in India ahead of the September launch, marking the first time the tech giant has manufactured its entire flagship lineup outside of China as it navigates US tariff policies.

The unprecedented production shift represents what industry analysts are calling a 'watershed moment' in global smartphone manufacturing, as Apple accelerates its diversification strategy away from its traditional China-centric supply chain, reports Bloomberg.

The iPhone 17 manufacturing is taking place across five Indian factories, with production split between two major partners. Tata Group is managing half of the manufacturing operations through new plants in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, while Taiwan's Foxconn is producing iPhones at facilities near Bangalore airport.

This marks a significant expansion of Apple's Indian manufacturing capabilities, which have grown rapidly in the recent years.

The move comes as Apple works to mitigate the impact of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on products manufactured in China. Earlier this year, CEO Tim Cook announced that Apple would be moving nearly all assembly of US-bound iPhones to India to avoid these tariff penalties. Furthermore, the company is also investing in Vietnam to increase its production capacity in the region.

The strategy appears to be paying dividends, with iPhone production in India repottedly jumping 63 percent to $7.5 billion in exports during the second quarter of 2025. Additionally, there was a 27 percent increase in US-bound iPhones manufactured in India from the first half of 2024 to the first half of 2025.

India has become the leading manufacturer of smartphones shipped to the United States, reflecting the country's growing importance in Apple's global supply chain strategy.

While India takes on increased responsibility for US-bound iPhone production, China continues to play a central role in Apple's manufacturing ecosystem. China remains the primary production hub for Apple's flagship innovation and base models, particularly for non-US markets.

The shift in production geography has been particularly focused on mature phone models and devices intended for export, while China continues to dominate production for its domestic market and other international regions.

iPhone 17 launch timeline

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series in September, continuing the company's traditional late-summer product release cycle. However, reports suggest this may be among the last iterations of Apple's typical launch schedule, with the company reportedly planning to begin two-phase rollouts starting in 2026. A rumoured launch date of September 9 is doing the rounds for now.