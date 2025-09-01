iPhone 17 Pro Max Rumour Roundup: Price In India, Specifications Leaked Ahead Of Launch On September 9

iPhone 17 Pro leaked renders | @asherdipps

Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 17 series is slated to launch on September 9 with rumors pointing to upgrades in specifications and maybe even pricing. The iPhone 17 series is likley to include the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models - the latter being the most premium variant of the lot. There's also going to be an iPhone 17 Air variant in the mix. In this article, we take a look at the rumoured pricing of the iPhone 17 Pro Max in key markets like India, the US, and Dubai.

iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India, Dubai, and US (rumoured)

According to multiple leaks, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is projected to retail at Rs. 1,64,990 in India for the base 256GB model, a notable jump from the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s Rs. 1,44,990.

In the US, the price is rumored to hover around $1,249, while in Dubai, it could range between AED 5,299 and AED 6,999. These figures suggest a substantial price hike, probably driven by the tariff uncertainties.

iPhone 17 Pro Max specifications and features (expected)

While official details will be announced at the Apple event, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to feature the A19 Pro chip. It’s also rumored to boast 12GB of RAM. On the camera front, a new 48-megapixel telephoto lens with up to 8x zoom is anticipated, alongside a front-facing 24-megapixel selfie camera, up from 12-megapixel.

Read Also Apple Announces iPhone 17 Series Launch Event On September 9: What To Expect

Apple may introduce a vapour cooling system to improve heat dissipation, ensuring smoother performance during intensive tasks like gaming and video editing. Probably the biggest news is that the iPhone 17 Pro Max could sport a revamped look with an expanded camera bar and new color options, including Orange and Dark Blue. Additionally, Apple might shift from titanium to an aluminum frame for the Pro models.

Furthermore, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to sport a larger battery, paired with an AI-powered battery-saving mode in iOS 26.