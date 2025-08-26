Apple Announces iPhone 17 Series Launch Event On September 9: What To Expect

Apple is hosting its 'awe-dropping' event | Apple

Apple has started sending out official invites for it’s dedicated fall hardware event on September. The event will be held at Apple Park and streamed online for the entire world to see. The event will be held on September 9.

The tech giant has sent out invites with the tagline ‘awe dropping’. The invite reads, ‘Please join us for a special Apple event. Watch on Apple.com.’ The event will begin at 10am PT (10.30pm IST) on September 9.

Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 17 series at the event. The iPhone 17 range this time will include a new iPhone 17 Air that is likely to replace last year’s iPhone 17 Plus. The iPhone 17 Air is pegged to be the ‘thinnest iPhone ever’.

There’s also going to be the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max unveiled at the event on September. These phones are rumoured to get specification upgrades across the board - including processor, battery, cameras, and display. The back camera module on the Pro models are likely to be redesigned as well.

Alongside the iPhone 17 series, Apple is also tipped to launch the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and maybe even the next-gen Apple Watch SE. Furthermore, the Apple AirPods Pro 3 may also be unveiled.

We will be reporting live, giving you all the updates as it happens. Stay Tuned!