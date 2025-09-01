 Apple To Ditch Physical SIM Slot In More Countries With iPhone 17 Series: Will India Switch To eSIM Only Design?
Apple To Ditch Physical SIM Slot In More Countries With iPhone 17 Series: Will India Switch To eSIM Only Design?

Apple has reportedly mandated and enforced completion of eSIM-related training by September 5 at Apple Authorised retail outlets. This training, accessible via Apple’s SEED app used globally by Apple Store and reseller staff, hints that the eSIM-only transition could extend beyond Europe.

Apple is set to unveil its iPhone 17 series on September 9 at the 'Awe Dropping' event in Apple Park, and new reports suggest a significant shift toward eSIM-only technology in multiple regions. According to MacRumors, Apple has started e-SIM related training at its Authorized Resellers in several countries hinting that the iPhone 17 series may eliminate physical SIM slots in more countries.

The tech giant has reportedly mandated and enforced completion of eSIM-related training by September 5 at Apple Authorised retail outlets in the European Union, indicating that the iPhone 17 series may eliminate physical SIM card slots. This training is being held in the 27 EU countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands.

This training, accessible via Apple’s SEED app used globally by Apple Store and reseller staff, hints that the eSIM-only transition could extend beyond Europe.

The move follows Apple’s precedent in the United States, where all iPhone 14 models and newer have relied exclusively on eSIM technology since 2022. Apple promotes eSIMs as more secure, as they cannot be removed from a lost or stolen device, and they allow users to manage up to eight eSIMs simultaneously, simplifying carrier switches during travel. However, the transition may not be universal. Reports indicate that certain markets, such as China, may retain physical SIM slots due to regulatory resistance to eSIM adoption.

In India, the situation remains promising for users preferring physical SIMs. While the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air may lack a SIM tray due to design constraints, other models in the iPhone 17 series, including the standard, Pro, and Pro Max, are expected to retain physical SIM slots in select markets like India. A leaked battery design for the iPhone 17 Pro, reported by tipster Majin Bu, suggests a version with space for a SIM tray, likely intended for markets including India, ensuring continued support for users who rely on physical SIM cards.

As the September 9 event approaches, Apple’s final decisions on the iPhone 17 series’ SIM configurations will become clearer. The tech giant is also rumoured to launch the next-gen Apple Watch and new AirPids as well.

