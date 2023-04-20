WATCH: Notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol spotted with Punjabi singers in California wedding |

Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently an absconding accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, was recently seen at a wedding reception in California. The event featured performances by popular Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Sharry Mann.

Viral Video Raises Questions

In a viral video, Anmol can be seen dancing alongside the singers, wearing a checkered shirt. The video sparked questions about how Anmol was able to flee India and obtain a fake passport, as well as his current whereabouts.

Karan Aujla's Statement

Karan Aujla issued a statement in response to the controversy, explaining that he and Sharry Mann had been booked to perform at the reception by a mutual friend. Aujla stated that as performers, they are not informed of the guest list or attendees, and that he was not aware of Anmol's presence until seeing the posts and messages about the video. He emphasized that he would never knowingly associate himself with individuals involved in criminal activities.

Anmol Bishnoi's Notoriety

Anmol Bishnoi, also known as Bhanu, is considered a dangerous criminal and is on the Union Home Ministry's list of notorious gangsters. He has been charged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and is reportedly hiding in the United States. Anmol was previously seen in Kenya and has been moving locations frequently to avoid capture.

Sidhu Moose Wala's Murder

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by six attackers while driving with his cousin and a friend to Jawaharke village in Mansa on May 29, 2022. Anmol Bishnoi is a suspect in the case.