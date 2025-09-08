Goa: Youth Forced To Kneel Down & Apologise After Waving Palestine Flag Near Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue During Rally In Margao - VIDEO | x/@meghupdates

Margao: Tensions sparked in Goa's Margao after a youth waved a Palestine flag near a statue of the revered 17th-century Maratha king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The incident, which took place on Sunday, September 7, during a rally in the Gogol area, was viewed as a deliberate provocation by local Shivaji admirers, who consider the monarch a symbol of Hindu pride and resistance.

Following the perceived disrespect, local Shivaji admirers, referred to as "Shiv Premis," located the youth. They then confronted him and compelled him to apologise at the statue. A viral video of the incident shows a mob forcing him to bow as a sign of his apology.

What Did Police Say?

The incident quickly escalated as a crowd began gathering at the Vasco police station, demanding that the authorities take immediate action against him.

Police were reportedly dispatched to the scene to intervene and maintain order as the situation grew more volatile. This event is not an isolated occurrence, with similar incidents previously reported in Goa, often tied to communal sensitivities surrounding symbols associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

