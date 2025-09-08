 Goa: Youth Forced To Kneel Down & Apologise After Waving Palestine Flag Near Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue During Rally In Margao - VIDEO
The incident, which took place on Sunday, September 7, during a rally in the Gogol area, was viewed as a deliberate provocation by local Shivaji admirers, who consider the monarch a symbol of Hindu pride and resistance.

Updated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 09:55 AM IST
article-image
Margao: Tensions sparked in Goa's Margao after a youth waved a Palestine flag near a statue of the revered 17th-century Maratha king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The incident, which took place on Sunday, September 7, during a rally in the Gogol area, was viewed as a deliberate provocation by local Shivaji admirers, who consider the monarch a symbol of Hindu pride and resistance.

Following the perceived disrespect, local Shivaji admirers, referred to as "Shiv Premis," located the youth. They then confronted him and compelled him to apologise at the statue. A viral video of the incident shows a mob forcing him to bow as a sign of his apology.

Here's the viral clip:

What Did Police Say?

The incident quickly escalated as a crowd began gathering at the Vasco police station, demanding that the authorities take immediate action against him.

Police were reportedly dispatched to the scene to intervene and maintain order as the situation grew more volatile. This event is not an isolated occurrence, with similar incidents previously reported in Goa, often tied to communal sensitivities surrounding symbols associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Israel-Gaza Conflict

As of early September 2025, the Gaza conflict, which commenced in October 2023, has led to the deaths of over 64,300 Palestinians. Fighting has recently become more intense with a new Israeli military offensive in Gaza City, a region also experiencing famine where more than 380 people have died from starvation-related causes since the start of the war.

Concurrently, in the West Bank, settler violence has increased and land has been seized. Growing international pressure has been observed, with some countries promising to recognise a Palestinian state and the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants. Ceasefire talks are ongoing, with Hamas expressing a positive view of a new proposal put forth by the United States.

