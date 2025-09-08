 Bihar: Villagers Carry 'Unwell' Congress MP Tariq Anwar On Shoulders During His Visit To Flood-Affected Areas In Katihar; Video Sparks Outrage
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar: Villagers Carry 'Unwell' Congress MP Tariq Anwar On Shoulders During His Visit To Flood-Affected Areas In Katihar; Video Sparks Outrage

Bihar: Villagers Carry 'Unwell' Congress MP Tariq Anwar On Shoulders During His Visit To Flood-Affected Areas In Katihar; Video Sparks Outrage

Villagers in flood-hit Katihar district carried Congress MP Tariq Anwar on their shoulders during his visit to the area. A video of the incident also surfaced online.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 11:05 AM IST
article-image
Villages Carry 'Unwell' Congress MP Tariq Anwar On Shoulders During His Visit To Flood-Affected Areas In Katihar | X

Katihar: Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Tariq Anwar on Sunday, September 7, visited flood affected areas in Bihar's Katihar. However, his visit sparked a controversy. A video of villagers carrying Anwar on their shoulders while wading through flood-hit areas surfaced online.

As the clip went viral online, it sparked massive outrage. Notably, the Congress leader was on a two-day visit to his parliamentary seat. He inspected the Shivnagar-Sonakhal area of the Dhuryahi panchayat, the Barari and Manihari assembly constituencies.

The grand old party came in support of the MP. Katihar District Congress President Sunil Yadav said that Anwar was "unwell," due to which the villagers carried him on their shoulders.

"We used a tractor, boat and bike to travel. During the inspection, our truck got stuck in the mud, and we had to walk around 2 km. It was extremely hot and Mr Anwar was feeling unwell," Yadav told NDTV. The Kathiar Congress president further stated that the villagers carried Anwar on their shoulders "purely out of love."

FPJ Shorts
Union Minister Giriraj Singh Slams Congress And RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav For Insulting Bihar And PM Modi, Demands Apology Over Remarks
Union Minister Giriraj Singh Slams Congress And RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav For Insulting Bihar And PM Modi, Demands Apology Over Remarks
Mumbai News: Gateway – Elephanta, JNPT & Mora-Bhaucha Dhakka Routes Standstill As High Tide Warnings Blare On Raigad Ports -REPORTS
Mumbai News: Gateway – Elephanta, JNPT & Mora-Bhaucha Dhakka Routes Standstill As High Tide Warnings Blare On Raigad Ports -REPORTS
Pune: FIR Against Two Dhol-Tasha Troupe Members For Harassing Intern Reporters At Ganpati Visarjan
Pune: FIR Against Two Dhol-Tasha Troupe Members For Harassing Intern Reporters At Ganpati Visarjan
Malaika Arora Sells Mumbai Apartment, Earns Huge Profit From Property Sale
Malaika Arora Sells Mumbai Apartment, Earns Huge Profit From Property Sale

The Congress MP also shared pictures and videos of his visit to the flood-affected areas. "Today, I inspected the flood-affected areas of Manihari and Barari. People are facing severe difficulties due to the floods and river erosion. I stand with the affected families in this difficult time and appeal to the government for prompt relief and concrete solutions," Anwar said in his X post.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla accused slammed the Congress over Anwar's viral video. "Sense of entitlement of Congress Even in flood affected areas they want VVIP protocol?" he said.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Bihar remains critical. The Ganga,Gandak, Kosi, and Ghagra rivers are flowing closed to danger levels.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Slams Congress And RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav For Insulting Bihar And PM...

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Slams Congress And RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav For Insulting Bihar And PM...

PNB Fraud Case: India Gives Formal Assurance To Belgium On Mehul Choksi's Detention Conditions

PNB Fraud Case: India Gives Formal Assurance To Belgium On Mehul Choksi's Detention Conditions

Apple's India Sales Hit Record ₹79,337 Crores in FY25, 13% Increase From Last Year

Apple's India Sales Hit Record ₹79,337 Crores in FY25, 13% Increase From Last Year

'Much-Fairer System; Better For Everyone': Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Welcomes GST Reforms

'Much-Fairer System; Better For Everyone': Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Welcomes GST Reforms

Meta Recruiting US Employees To Build AI Chatbots In Hindi For Indian Users

Meta Recruiting US Employees To Build AI Chatbots In Hindi For Indian Users