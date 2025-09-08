 UP To Conduct Probe Into Recognition & Admission Processes Of Universities & Colleges
Following the Chief Minister’s directive, divisional commissioners will form special investigation teams in their respective regions. Each team will include a senior administrative officer, a police officer, and an education department official. These teams will conduct ground-level inspections to verify the legitimacy of institutions’ recognition status and admission procedures.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 06:57 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a state-wide probe into the recognition of courses and admission processes in all universities, colleges, and educational institutions. The decision came after police lathi-charged students protesting against alleged fake degrees at Shri Ramswaroop University in Barabanki district.

During the probe, every educational institution will be required to submit an affidavit stating that it is running only those courses approved by the respective regulatory bodies, universities, or boards. Institutions must also provide a complete list of courses along with their recognition certificates. No student should be admitted to an unapproved course.

If the investigation finds any institution running unauthorized courses or admitting students illegally, strict action will follow. Such institutions will be required to refund the entire fee to students along with interest. The government has made it clear that no negligence will be tolerated in matters concerning students’ future.

Investigation teams must submit their findings to the state government within 15 days. The Chief Minister emphasized that the exercise is not a formality but a crucial step to safeguard the future of students and ensure quality in education. Divisional commissioners will directly monitor the process, and officials have been warned against any lapses or delays.

