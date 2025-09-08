 Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak Resigns After Deadly Violence Claims 19 Lives
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldNepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak Resigns After Deadly Violence Claims 19 Lives

Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak Resigns After Deadly Violence Claims 19 Lives

As per sources, Lekhak submitted his resignation to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during the emergency cabinet meeting held at the official residence this evening.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 08:57 PM IST
article-image
Ramesh Lekhak |

Kathmandu: Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak on Monday evening stepped down from the post following deadly violence in two decades, which has so far claimed 19 lives.

As per sources, Lekhak submitted his resignation to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during the emergency cabinet meeting held at the official residence this evening.

"The Home Minister had made it clear in the Nepali Congress meeting that he will be stepping down from the post on moral grounds. He tendered his resignation to the Prime Minister during the cabinet meeting this evening," a source confirmed ANI.

The resignation of the Home Minister comes after the bloodiest day in two decades, which claimed the lives of at least 19 people across Nepal in protests against corruption and the social media ban.

FPJ Shorts
'Mubarka Janamdinn Diya...': Shubman Gill Blushes As Abhishek Sharma Gifts Him A Rose On His 26th Birthday Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Video
'Mubarka Janamdinn Diya...': Shubman Gill Blushes As Abhishek Sharma Gifts Him A Rose On His 26th Birthday Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Video
Maharashtra Congress Leaders Meet Uddhav Thackeray, Claim Opposition Leader’s Post In Legislative Council
Maharashtra Congress Leaders Meet Uddhav Thackeray, Claim Opposition Leader’s Post In Legislative Council
Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora Seeks ₹20,000 Crore Flood Relief Package From PM Modi - VIDEO
Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora Seeks ₹20,000 Crore Flood Relief Package From PM Modi - VIDEO
Doja Cat's SHOCKING Move At VMAs 2025 Red Carpet Goes Viral After She Bites Into Her Red Lipstick After Applying It– VIDEO
Doja Cat's SHOCKING Move At VMAs 2025 Red Carpet Goes Viral After She Bites Into Her Red Lipstick After Applying It– VIDEO

The nation-wide protest resulted in 17 deaths in Kathmandu alone, with two deaths in Itahari City of Sunsari district. Curfew has been imposed in various locations of Kathmandu along with other districts where the protests were violent.

The Rupandehi District Administration Office, about 270 kilometres from Kathmandu, has imposed curfew in Butwal and Bhairahawa from 4 pm to 10 pm on Monday following similar protests in Kathmandu.

Chief District Officer Tokraj Pandey said the curfew has been enforced within designated zones, prohibiting any gatherings, rallies, protests, meetings, or sit-ins.

In Butwal, the curfew covers the area from Dhago Karkhana Bridge in the east to Belbas Chowk in the west, from Chidiyakhola in the north to Mangalpur in the south.

In Bhairahawa, it extends from Rohinikhola Bridge in the east to Bethari Bridge in the west, from Buddha Chowk in the north to Meudihawa in the south.

Read Also
India-Nepal Border On Alert Amid Clashes Over Social Media Ban; Death Toll Rises To 14 - VIDEO
article-image

The administration also announced a ban on any gatherings or protests within 100 metres on either side of the Butwal-Belahiya road.

Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed in Itahari of Sunsari district after protests went out of control. Chief District Officer Dharmendra Mishra said the Sunsari District Administration Office has ordered a curfew around the main square of Itahari from 3:30 pm today until further notice.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak Resigns After Deadly Violence Claims 19 Lives

Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak Resigns After Deadly Violence Claims 19 Lives

Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Lakhs Of Youths Hit Streets Against Entrenched Corruption In Govt; Know Charges...

Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Lakhs Of Youths Hit Streets Against Entrenched Corruption In Govt; Know Charges...

Bangladesh Horror: Man Kills Co-Worker With Hammer At Petrol Pump In Bogura; Main Suspect Arrested...

Bangladesh Horror: Man Kills Co-Worker With Hammer At Petrol Pump In Bogura; Main Suspect Arrested...

India-Nepal Border On Alert Amid Clashes Over Social Media Ban; Death Toll Rises To 14 - VIDEO

India-Nepal Border On Alert Amid Clashes Over Social Media Ban; Death Toll Rises To 14 - VIDEO

'Bullying The Small': China Slams US Over Visa Curbs On Central Americans

'Bullying The Small': China Slams US Over Visa Curbs On Central Americans