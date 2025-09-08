 India-Nepal Border On Alert Amid Clashes Over Social Media Ban; Death Toll Rises To 14 - VIDEO
ANIUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
People protest against the Nepal government’s decision to block several social media platforms | ANI

Kathmandu: The death toll in the Gen Z protests against corruption and the government's social media ban has risen to 14 in Kathmandu, hospital sources confirmed on Monday.

According to The Himalayan Times, the deceased include six at Trauma Center, three at Civil Hospital, three at Everest Hospital, one at Kathmandu Medical College (KMC), and one at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital.

The number of injured remains uncertain due to the high volume of cases. Hospitals, including Civil Hospital and Trauma Center, are reportedly struggling to accommodate patients and have begun referring them to other facilities, The Himalayan Times reported. Authorities added that the identities of the deceased and many injured are yet to be confirmed.

The protests escalated after demonstrators stormed restricted zones and the Federal Parliament premises, prompting the deployment of the Nepali Army to support security forces, according to The Himalayan Times.

Police had used water cannons, tear gas, and live ammunition against protesters. Demonstrations continue across Kathmandu and other major cities, with Gen Z protesters rallying against social media restrictions and government corruption.

article-image

"We were planning to hold a peaceful protest, but as we advanced further, we could see the violence by the police. The police are firing on the people, which is against the essence of peaceful protest. Those who are sitting in power cannot impose their power on us. Anti-corruption protests are being suppressed, which is against the freedom of speech and the right to expression. The Police have been firing at protestors...," said a protester at the scene.

Another demonstrator recounted the ongoing violence: "A while ago, the police fired bullets which did not hit me but hit a friend of mine standing behind me. He was shot in the hand. The firing is still going on and we can hear gunfire from inside the parliament as well. My friend, who was standing on the road, was shot in the head. The police are firing indiscriminately, aiming above the knees. Are they allowed to do this?..." The unrest was triggered by the government's social media ban, which came into effect on September 4, targeting platforms that had not registered with the Nepalese government. The government said social media users with fake IDs have been spreading hate speech and fake news, and committing fraud and other crimes via some platforms.

Local media reported that protesters marched from Damak Chowk toward the municipal office, burning an effigy of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and attempting to break municipal gates. Police intervened with rubber bullets, leaving one critically injured. Demonstrators also set fire to several motorcycles, further escalating tensions.

The Himalayan Times reported that officials described the situation as highly tense, with security forces attempting to restore order while ensuring civilians' safety.

Beyond Kathmandu and Jhapa, Gen Z youths also staged protests in Pokhara, Butwal, Chitwan, Nepalgunj, and Biratnagar.

Authorities continue efforts to restore order as protests and unrest persist across multiple cities in Nepal.

