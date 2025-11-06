 VIDEO Of Zohran Mamdani Eating ‘Rajnigandha’ Mouth Freshener Goes Viral


Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
Zohran Mamdani Eating ‘Rajnigandha’ Mouth Freshener | Instagram/@nicolasnuvan

A video of New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani consuming Rajnigandha silver pearls, a popular Indian mouth freshener, has gone viral on social media.

The short video is from Brooklyn-based content creator Nicolas Nuvan’s show. The clip shows Mamdani stepping out of a black SUV and being asked if he has eaten. “I did eat today,” he replies with a smile, before pulling out a pack of Rajnigandha, a saffron-blended cardamom seed mouth freshener widely popular in India and adding, “I’ve also started having a lot of these, it’s like a mint.”

Mamdani then offered some to Nuvan, to which he said, “Oh wow, that’s delicious. It feels like I’m consuming perfume, but it tastes good. I like it.” Mamdani responds, saying, “Perfume you can eat.”

Netizens React

'Official Apology Trend' Takes Over The Internet: Big Brands Participate In Viral Social Media Strategy With Witty Creatives
'Official Apology Trend' Takes Over The Internet: Big Brands Participate In Viral Social Media Strategy With Witty Creatives
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Alleges Voting Disruption In Danapur, Says 'Thousands Of Voters Stranded As Boat Services Suspended' - VIDEO
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Alleges Voting Disruption In Danapur, Says 'Thousands Of Voters Stranded As Boat Services Suspended' - VIDEO
Western Railway Officer Sachin Sharma Completes Prestigious Ironman Malaysia Triathlon
Western Railway Officer Sachin Sharma Completes Prestigious Ironman Malaysia Triathlon
IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Spinners Star As India Clinch 2-1 Lead With 48-run Win
IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Spinners Star As India Clinch 2-1 Lead With 48-run Win

The viral video triggered reactions from netizens. "Zohran doing authentic link ups with New Yor’s gold star, of the people, cultural influencers, is a joy to watch," one of the users said.

Another user said,"Can tourists vote for the guy cause he’d have my vote?!"

A third user said,"I’ve never been so jealous of New Yorkers in my life!!!"

The video has garnered more than 263,719 likes in just three days. Mamdani, known for his candid love of food, had earlier made headlines during his campaign for eating biryani with his hands and dining at local restaurants.

'Imposition Of Khan Will Not Be Tolerated': Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam After Zohran Mamdani Wins...
article-image

In the New York City mayoral election, held on November 4, Zohran Mamdani registered a historic victory, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

The 34-year-old became the first Muslim and youngest person in over a century to be elected as the Mayor of New York City. Mamdani’s campaign centered around key issues such as affordable housing, public transport, healthcare access and climate action, which resonated strongly with voters across boroughs.





