VIDEO Of Zohran Mamdani Eating ‘Rajnigandha’ Mouth Freshener Goes Viral

Zohran Mamdani Eating ‘Rajnigandha’ Mouth Freshener | Instagram/@nicolasnuvan

A video of New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani consuming Rajnigandha silver pearls, a popular Indian mouth freshener, has gone viral on social media.

The short video is from Brooklyn-based content creator Nicolas Nuvan’s show. The clip shows Mamdani stepping out of a black SUV and being asked if he has eaten. “I did eat today,” he replies with a smile, before pulling out a pack of Rajnigandha, a saffron-blended cardamom seed mouth freshener widely popular in India and adding, “I’ve also started having a lot of these, it’s like a mint.”

Mamdani then offered some to Nuvan, to which he said, “Oh wow, that’s delicious. It feels like I’m consuming perfume, but it tastes good. I like it.” Mamdani responds, saying, “Perfume you can eat.”

Netizens React

The viral video triggered reactions from netizens. "Zohran doing authentic link ups with New Yor’s gold star, of the people, cultural influencers, is a joy to watch," one of the users said.

Netizens react |

Another user said,"Can tourists vote for the guy cause he’d have my vote?!"

Netizens react |

A third user said,"I’ve never been so jealous of New Yorkers in my life!!!"

Netizens React |

The video has garnered more than 263,719 likes in just three days. Mamdani, known for his candid love of food, had earlier made headlines during his campaign for eating biryani with his hands and dining at local restaurants.

In the New York City mayoral election, held on November 4, Zohran Mamdani registered a historic victory, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

The 34-year-old became the first Muslim and youngest person in over a century to be elected as the Mayor of New York City. Mamdani’s campaign centered around key issues such as affordable housing, public transport, healthcare access and climate action, which resonated strongly with voters across boroughs.