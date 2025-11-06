 Chai And Aloo Tuk: NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Dubbed ‘Honorary Nepali’ After Lunch With AOC At Jackson Heights Bistro
AditiUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
New York: New York City’s newly elected mayor Zohran Mamdani, who scripted history as the first Indian-American and Muslim to win the post, spent his first day as mayor-elect in the most unassuming way. He ate Nepali food with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) at a modest restaurant in Jackson Heights.

The 34-year-old Democrat, who defeated Republican Curtis Sliwa and independent Andrew Cuomo in the November 4 polls, spent his first day in office giving interviews and holding transition meetings before heading to Laliguras Bistro for lunch. Photos of the two leaders at the restaurant have gone viral, with social media users hailing Mamdani as an “honorary Nepali.”

Lunch with AOC

According to AOC, the lunch outing was more than just a meal — it was an opportunity to discuss policy priorities. “It was an honour to break bread with our Mayor-elect @ZohranKMamdani over some of the best momos Jackson Heights has to offer,” she posted on X (formerly Twitter). “From childcare to rent, New York should be affordable and safe for working families. Let’s get to work!”

Thane: MMRDA Approves ₹168 Crore Four-Lane Mothagaon Flyover In Dombivli To Ease Traffic Congestion
Thane: MMRDA Approves ₹168 Crore Four-Lane Mothagaon Flyover In Dombivli To Ease Traffic Congestion
UP: Two Sisters Allege Gang Rape By Five Men After Violent Clash Over Village Pathway In Barabanki
UP: Two Sisters Allege Gang Rape By Five Men After Violent Clash Over Village Pathway In Barabanki
Singapore Airlines 'Hires' 22-Month-Old Air Hostess? Viral Video Shows Adorable Toddler Serving Passengers Mid-Air
Singapore Airlines 'Hires' 22-Month-Old Air Hostess? Viral Video Shows Adorable Toddler Serving Passengers Mid-Air
'A Historic Milestone': Chief Justice B.R. Gavai Praises Maharashtra's Judicial Infrastructure At National Law University Launch
'A Historic Milestone': Chief Justice B.R. Gavai Praises Maharashtra's Judicial Infrastructure At National Law University Launch

The duo shared a simple spread of chilli chicken, tingmo bread and aloo dum, topped off with chai. When a user joked that the drink looked like “chocolate milk,” AOC corrected them with a short reply: “Chai (team emoji).”

Netizens React

Images from the meal showed Mamdani and AOC seated casually at the Nepalese eatery, with a statue of Buddha visible in the background. The scene struck a chord across South Asian communities online.

Reactions poured in, with one user writing, “Only real ones celebrate an election victory with Nepali momo, aalu-dum and chiya.” Another commented, “Momo, chicken chilly, aloo sandeko and chiya. This man is an honorary Nepali.”

Mamdani, known for his candid love of food, had earlier made headlines during his campaign for eating biryani with his hands and dining at local restaurants.

