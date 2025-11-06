 Singapore Airlines 'Hires' 22-Month-Old Air Hostess? Viral Video Shows Adorable Toddler Serving Passengers Mid-Air
A heartwarming video from a Singapore Airlines flight has gone viral, showing a 22-month-old toddler adorably playing the role of an air hostess mid-air. The little girl, named Kiarrah, boarded a flight from Shanghai with her parents on October 28.

article-image
Singapore Airlines 'Hires' 22-Month-Old Air Hostess? Viral Video Shows Adorable Toddler Serving Passengers Mid-Air | Instagram @tanuzen

A heartwarming video from a Singapore Airlines flight has gone viral, showing a 22-month-old toddler adorably playing the role of an air hostess mid-air. The little girl, named Kiarrah, boarded a flight from Shanghai with her parents on October 28, dressed in a kids' version of the iconic Singapore Airlines kebaya, instantly winning over passengers and crew alike.

According to her mother, the family had purchased a replica SQ kebaya especially for Kiarrah to wear during their journey. The toddler, excited to see the cabin crew dressed just like her, happily joined them in their duties, pretending to assist with service, greeting passengers, and even waving goodbye as they left the flight.

WATCH VIDEO:

Videos and photos from the flight show Kiarrah enthusiastically interacting with the flight attendants, who were clearly delighted by her presence. The airline staff played along, letting her help during their shift and making her part of the team for the duration of the flight.

Kiarrah’s parents later shared the adorable moment online, writing, "Wanted to commemorate our first business class flight with our daughter by doing something special! Bought her a replica SQ Kebaya for her to wear on our flight back from Shanghai." Further, she wrote, "She played pretend as an SQ Air Stewardess throughout the flight and was really happy that the cabin crew were wearing the same outfits!"

The video has since gone viral across platforms, with netizens calling it “the cutest thing on the internet.” One user jokingly commented, “Can't believe that she is sleeping on her job. That's why I didn't get my chicken! heheheheh,” while another wrote, “She was my FA and her service was so good 10/10 service and the cutest experience everrr.”

The wholesome moment has melted hearts around the world. One user commented, "Truly warms the heart to see such a girl onboard SQ!!"

