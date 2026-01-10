'Dogesh Bhai Ko Lvl 5 Helmet Mil Gaya’: Dog Panics After Head Gets Stuck in Utensil, Smashes Glass Door and Bike - Viral Video

A short yet chaotic video featuring a panicked dog has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers both amused and confused. The viral clip shows a dog running wildly after its head gets stuck inside a utensil, triggering a chain of destruction that unfolds in just 11 seconds.

In the video, the visibly distressed dog can be seen sprinting uncontrollably, smashing the utensil-covered head into everything in its path. What begins as a helpless attempt to escape quickly turns into utter chaos as the animal loses all sense of direction.

Glass door shatters, two-wheeler topples in seconds

The situation escalates when the dog crashes headfirst into a large glass door, which shatters instantly on impact. Moments later, the dog rams into a parked two-wheeler, causing it to fall to the ground. The rapid sequence of events, captured in a single continuous shot, has left viewers stunned and entertained in equal measure.

Internet dubs the panicked dog ‘Dogesh Bhai’

Social media users were quick to add humour to the incident. Many began referring to the dog as “Dogesh Bhai,” turning the clip into meme material. One user commented, “Dogesh bhai tabahi machayega ab,” while another joked, “Dogesh bhai ko Lvl 5 Helmet mil gaya,” referring to the utensil stuck on the dog’s head.

However, not everyone is convinced the video is real. Several users have raised doubts, suggesting the clip could be AI-generated. One comment read, “ai hai gadho atleast dhang se to ai ka use kro btao splendor aur scooty ko mix kardia,” pointing out inconsistencies in the vehicles shown. Another user claimed, “that one is AI, look at the police man behind the broken glass he didnt even move, that clearly shows its ai.”

While the video appears realistic at first glance, some viewers believe missing reactions and unnatural elements fuel AI speculation.

FPJ could not independently verify the authenticity of the video and has used the clip as shared by X user @DrYashTiwari.