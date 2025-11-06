Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr Declares State Of Emergency After Typhoon Kalmaegi Hit The Country

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr | ANI/ @WeatherMonitors

Manila: Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a state of emergency on Thursday, November 6, after Typhoon Kalmaegi left at least 114 people dead and hundreds missing in central provinces in the deadliest natural disaster. Residents in the hardest-hit province of Cebu are confronting the devastation it left behind. One of the major tourist destinations of the country was affected as the cyclone struck, leaving behind destroyed homes, widespread debris, and overturned vehicles. The deaths were mostly from drowning in flash floods and 127 people were still missing. On Wednesday, the tropical cyclone blew out of the archipelago into the South China Sea.

Nearly 2 million people affected

The typhoon, which struck the country, has affected nearly 2 million people, also dispatched more than 560,000 villagers, including around 450,000 who were moved to emergency shelters. During a meeting with disaster-response officials to assess the situation, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Declared an emergency in the country. While still dealing with the deadly and disastrous impact of Kalmaegi in the country, the disaster-response officials warned residents to be alert and follow weather updates. The officials also warned another tropical cyclone from the Pacific could strengthen into a super typhoon and batter the northern Philippines early next week.

Philippines Declares State of Emergency.



This morning, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a state of emergency after Typhoon Kalmaegi devastated central Philippines, killing at least 114 people and leaving hundreds missing — the nation’s deadliest disaster this year. pic.twitter.com/SCNRG4YsIl — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) November 6, 2025

Cebu is still recovering from 6.9 magnitude earthquake

Cebu, a bustling province of more than 2.4 million people, also suffered from a 6.9 magnitude earthquake that shook the northern province on September 30, 2025. The devastating earthquake left at least 79 dead and displaced thousands when houses collapsed and were severely damaged.

About Typhoon Kalmaegi

Typhoon Kalmaegi, which started in the western Pacific, hit the central Philippines, causing extensive damage. The storm caused deadly flooding, leaving many dead, especially from drowning. The storm led to flooding, and it submerged roads, homes, and even shipping containers, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate.

The death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi in the Philippines has spiked to well over 100. Dozens of people are missing. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared a state of emergency.



Read more: https://t.co/X0UscXCp7H pic.twitter.com/PiMLQD8yyf — DW News (@dwnews) November 6, 2025

Climate change can strengthen storms: Scientists

This wasn't the strongest storm of the year, but its slow-moving nature allowed it to dump a massive amount of water in a very short period of time. This caused the river to overflow, leading to a catastrophic flash flood, especially in highly populated areas like Cebu. According to scientists, climate change can make storms like this more powerful by warming oceans, which allows them to strengthen and hold more moisture.

This is what’s lurking off Vietnam’s shores today. Rarely ever has a Category 4 Typhoon come this close to the country since records began.



Despite negligible OHC, Kalmaegi (TinoPH) is threatening to become the FIRST Cat 4+ landfall in Vietnam’s History in just a few short… pic.twitter.com/1e6XEQOBWk — Backpirch Weather (@BackpirchCrew) November 6, 2025

Typhoon Kalmaegi is moving towards Vietnam

Vietnam braces for Typhoon Kalmaegi after it left a trail of destruction in the Philippines. The country's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged the nation's disaster emergency response team and other ministries to prepare and take all necessary precautions as the country braces for the typhoon's impact.

Typhoon Kalmaegi | Goggle Map

The Vietnamese National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said that coastal areas may see tides up to 26 feet and a storm surge up to 2 feet. The gusty wind is expected to hover around 84 mph. The weather department also said the typhoon is expected to heighten the risk of flooding, flash flooding, and landslides.