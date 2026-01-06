 'Thank You Mr Tariff': Trump Claims US Markets Hit All-Time High, Targets Supreme Court In Social Media Post
US President Donald Trump credited “Mr Tariff” for the stock market hitting all-time highs, referring to himself in a Truth Social post. He claimed America’s financial and national security were stronger than ever. The White House later shared an AI-generated image backing the nickname, as the Dow crossed 49,000 and markets rallied.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 10:37 PM IST
United States President Donald Trump | X

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday thanked “Mr Tariff” as he took credit for a bullish stock market and claimed the country’s financial and national security were at their strongest ever. The President was referring to himself as "Mister Tariff."

Taking to Truth Social, the US President said, “The USA markets just hit another ALL TIME HIGH - ALL OF THEM!!! THANK YOU YOU MISTER TARIFF!!! PRAY THAT THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT ALLOWS OUR COUNTRY TO CONTINUE ITS UNPRECEDENTED MARCH TOWARD UNPARALLELED GREATNESS! BOTH OUR NATIONAL AND FINANCIAL SECURITY HAVE NEVER BEEN STRONGER!”

Earlier, it was unclear whether what Trump meant when he said “Mr Tariff”. However, the White House soon cleared up any confusion by posting an AI-generated image to accompany the president’s new nickname.

Stocks rose on Monday following the US strike on Venezuela over the weekend, with energy shares leading the gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average topped 49,000 after closing Monday at a record high. The S&P 500 traded near its record level from 24 December, lifted slightly despite the S&P Services Purchasing Managers Index for December coming in weaker than expected.

Trump Praises PM Modi

Ahead of the much‑awaited India–US trade deal on Monday, US President Donald Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a "good man" for "cutting down" on the purchase of Russian oil.

"Modi's a very good man," Trump told reporters on Air Force One while returning to the White House from West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday (local time). "He's a good guy," he added in response to a question.

