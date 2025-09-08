Nepal On Boil: 1 Killed, Several Injured in 'Gen Z' Protest Against Social Media Ban

Kathmandu: Lakhs of youth have taken to the streets in massive protests against the ban on social media in Nepal. At least one person reportedly died as the police opened fire on the protesters. According to reports, several people also sustained injuries in the violent clashes between protesters and police personnel.

As the protest was carried out by youngsters, it is termed as 'GenZ' protest by various media outlets. The social media ban came into effect on September 4, 2025, targeting platforms that had not registered with the Nepalese government. This includes major sites like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, X, and YouTube, which are very popular amongst youth for sharing ideas.

Meanwhile, a huge crowd of young protesters stormed Nepal's Parliament. Several protesters reportedly sustained injuries in clashes between young protesters and police.

According to reports, thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu.

Kathmandu's District Administration Office enforced a curfew as violent encounters erupted between protesters and security officials, necessitating military intervention to restore calm. Capital demonstrators successfully blocked the army's movement despite official restrictions.

The crisis intensified in Damak with police shootings claiming one life and injuring at least 80 people. Violence spread to New Baneshwar, where additional protesters suffered gunshot wounds. Medical treatment was provided at hospitals such as Everest and Civil, whilst demonstrators created an emergency medical station in Maitighar.