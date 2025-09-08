 Nepal On Boil: 1 Killed, Several Injured in 'Gen Z' Protest Against Social Media Ban
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldNepal On Boil: 1 Killed, Several Injured in 'Gen Z' Protest Against Social Media Ban

Nepal On Boil: 1 Killed, Several Injured in 'Gen Z' Protest Against Social Media Ban

The social media ban came into effect on 4th September 2025, targeting platforms that had not registered with the Nepalese government.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 03:01 PM IST
article-image

Kathmandu: Lakhs of youth have taken to the streets in massive protests against the ban on social media in Nepal. At least one person reportedly died as the police opened fire on the protesters. According to reports, several people also sustained injuries in the violent clashes between protesters and police personnel.

As the protest was carried out by youngsters, it is termed as 'GenZ' protest by various media outlets. The social media ban came into effect on September 4, 2025, targeting platforms that had not registered with the Nepalese government. This includes major sites like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, X, and YouTube, which are very popular amongst youth for sharing ideas.

Meanwhile, a huge crowd of young protesters stormed Nepal's Parliament. Several protesters reportedly sustained injuries in clashes between young protesters and police.

According to reports, thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu.

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video Sparks Speculation Of Student Clash At Delhi University Ahead Of DUSU Elections 2025
Viral Video Sparks Speculation Of Student Clash At Delhi University Ahead Of DUSU Elections 2025
Adani International School Hosts ISSO National Games Chess Competition 2025; Mumbai's Chatrabhuj Narsee School Crowned Overall Champion
Adani International School Hosts ISSO National Games Chess Competition 2025; Mumbai's Chatrabhuj Narsee School Crowned Overall Champion
Pune VIDEO: Ganpati Visarjan Processions, Eid Celebrations Cause Noise, Traffic Woes In Hadapsar
Pune VIDEO: Ganpati Visarjan Processions, Eid Celebrations Cause Noise, Traffic Woes In Hadapsar
Mumbai News: MahaRERA Resolves Over 5200 Complaints, Easing Tensions Amongst Home Buyers
Mumbai News: MahaRERA Resolves Over 5200 Complaints, Easing Tensions Amongst Home Buyers

Kathmandu's District Administration Office enforced a curfew as violent encounters erupted between protesters and security officials, necessitating military intervention to restore calm. Capital demonstrators successfully blocked the army's movement despite official restrictions.

The crisis intensified in Damak with police shootings claiming one life and injuring at least 80 people. Violence spread to New Baneshwar, where additional protesters suffered gunshot wounds. Medical treatment was provided at hospitals such as Everest and Civil, whilst demonstrators created an emergency medical station in Maitighar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jerusalem Bus Station Shooting: Several Killed After Unknown Assailants Open Fire At Ramot Junction

Jerusalem Bus Station Shooting: Several Killed After Unknown Assailants Open Fire At Ramot Junction

Nepal On Boil: 1 Killed, Several Injured in 'Gen Z' Protest Against Social Media Ban

Nepal On Boil: 1 Killed, Several Injured in 'Gen Z' Protest Against Social Media Ban

26-Year-Old Haryana Man Shot Dead In California After Objecting To Public Urination; Victim Had...

26-Year-Old Haryana Man Shot Dead In California After Objecting To Public Urination; Victim Had...

'Putting Tariffs On Countries That Make Deals With Russia Is 'Right Idea': Ukraine's President...

'Putting Tariffs On Countries That Make Deals With Russia Is 'Right Idea': Ukraine's President...

Israeli FM Gideon Saar Brands Recent Push To Recognise Palestinian Statehood 'Tremendous Mistake',...

Israeli FM Gideon Saar Brands Recent Push To Recognise Palestinian Statehood 'Tremendous Mistake',...