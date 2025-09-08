 San Jose Heist: 88-Year-Old Jeweller Injured As Masked Robbers Crash Car Into Store, Loot In Broad Daylight - VIDEO
A CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, wherein the suspects can be seen storming into the store moments after a vehicle reversed through its entrance.

AditiUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
San Jose: In a violent daylight robbery in San Jose, a group of over a dozen masked suspects rammed a car into Kim Hung Jewellery and looted the store, leaving its 88-year-old owner injured. The brazen attack took place on Friday afternoon (September 5), on Aborn Road and is now under investigation by the local police.

A CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, wherein the suspects can be seen storming into the store moments after a vehicle reversed through its entrance. As per reports, at least one of the suspects was reportedly armed, and the group remains at large.

Have a look at the viral clip here:

Owner Assaulted, Later Suffers Stroke

The jeweller, who attempted to resist the attackers, was violently shoved to the ground. According to sources close to the family, he was injured by broken glass and later suffered a stroke. A post circulating on X said, “My friend’s 88-year-old uncle’s San Jose jewellery store was robbed… They ran a truck through the store and then pushed him down. He was injured by broken glass and then had a stroke.”

The store’s surveillance video captures the chaotic scene as suspects smashed display cases and grabbed jewellery while employees watched helplessly. The victim is currently recovering, but his condition remains a matter of concern, as per a report by The San Francisco Chronicle.

Police Appeal for Information

San Jose police have confirmed the incident, calling it an “armed robbery”. The suspects fled the scene in multiple vehicles; however, no arrests have yet been made. The value of the stolen jewellery has not been disclosed.

According to The San Francisco Chronicle, investigators are working to reconstruct the full sequence of events and are urging members of the public with any information to come forward.

