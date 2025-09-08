26-Year-Old Indian Man Shot Dead In US For Objecting To Man Urinating Outside Store

Representational Image

A 26-year-old man from Haryana's Jind district was shot dead in the US for allegedly stopping a man from urinating in public. According to reports, the victim, Kapil, worked as a security guard at a store in California.

The incident took place when Kapil objected to a man urinating outside the store, leading to an argument. The situation turned tragic when the accused pulled out a gun and fired a shot at Kapil, killing him on the spot.

According to reports, Kapil had travelled to the US around three years ago illegally. He had reportedly gone through the infamous "donkey route", crossing the jungles of Panama and scaling the Mexico border wall.

Initially, he had been caught and arrested, but later was released from jail after legal proceedings and had been living in the US since then. Kapil's family spent around £450,000 to get him into America.

Kapil leaves behind his parents and two sisters. His father works as a farmer with a modest plot of land.

Gautam has appealed to both the Central and Haryana governments to assist in repatriating Kapil's remains to his home village. He told TOI that the family intends to approach the deputy commissioner regarding this matter.

Earlier this year in May, a man of Indian heritage was killed by gunfire from someone pretending to be a customer in the United States. The victim was working in his shop when the perpetrator entered and attempted to steal money from the till. Although the shopkeeper appeared to comply with the demands, the assailant murdered him after taking all the cash.

A separate incident occurred in March involving a 24-year-old Indian woman and her 56-year-old father who were both fatally shot at a retail store in Virginia. Reports indicate that the gunman had come to purchase alcohol and questioned why the establishment was closed during evening hours. He subsequently fired upon both victims.