 CCTV Footage Capture Exact Moment When Building Storing Fireworks Exploded In Brazil's Sao Paulo, Dramatic Video Surfaces
At least one person was killed and several others were injured after an explosion in the building storing fireworks in Brazil's Sao Paulo on Friday. The incident was caught on CCTV. The building in which the blast occurred is located at the intersection of Celso Garcia Avenue and Salim Farah Maluf in the Tatuape neighborhood.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 12:52 PM IST
CCTV Footage Capture Exact Moment When Building Storing Fireworks Exploded In Brazil's Sao Paulo (Screengrab) | X

Sao Paulo: At least one person was killed and several others were injured after an explosion in the building storing fireworks in Brazil's Sao Paulo on Friday, November 14. The exact moment of the blast surfaced online, and the video of the incident surfaced online.

The building in which the blast occurred is located at the intersection of Celso Garcia Avenue and Salim Farah Maluf in the Tatuape neighborhood. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Video Of The Incident:

In the CCTV footage, it could be seen that the traffic was moving smoothly when the panic erupted among the commuters after the blast. The dramatic visuals show embers raining onto the highway next to the building.

Senior officials rushed to the spot after the incident and launched a rescue operation. Several nearby homes were also reportedly damaged.

The injured are currently undergoing treatment, and their condition is reported to be stable.

