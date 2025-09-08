Jerusalem Bus Station Shooting Caught On Camera; Video Shows People Running For Life

Jerusalem: At least five people were killed after unknown assailants opened fire at people waiting for a bus at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem. The moments when the assailants opened fire were caught on CCTV installed in the area.
In the video, it could be seen that people started running for life after the attack. According to reports, 12 people were injured in the attack. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security meeting.
Moment When Assailants Open Fire At Ramot Bus Junction:
“Prime Minister Netanyahu is currently holding a situation assessment with the heads of the security system following the attack in Jerusalem,” the Israeli PM’s office said in an X post.
Israeli authorities termed the Ramot shooting a “terrorist” attack. The assailants used a makeshift "Carlo" submachine gun, otherwise known as a Carl Gustav. As per The Times of Israel, the pair is believed to have set out from villages in the Ramallah area.
Both suspects were shot down by authorities. As per eyewitnesses, several people were lying unconscious on the road.
Gaza-based terror organisation Hamas praised the deadly terror attack at the Ramot Junction. However, the terror organisation has not yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
The attack was carried out almost a month after Israel's security cabinet approved a plan to take control of Gaza City. A statement released by Netanyahu's office detailed a five-point plan "for defeating Hamas" and "concluding the war".
The plan was approved by a majority vote. However, the United Nations warned Israel of "catastrophic consequences" for Palestinian civilians if the plan was executed.