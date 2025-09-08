Jerusalem Bus Station Shooting Caught On Camera; Video Shows People Running For Life | X/Megh Updates

Jerusalem: At least five people were killed after unknown assailants opened fire at people waiting for a bus at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem. The moments when the assailants opened fire were caught on CCTV installed in the area.

In the video, it could be seen that people started running for life after the attack. According to reports, 12 people were injured in the attack. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security meeting.

Moment When Assailants Open Fire At Ramot Bus Junction:

🚨 Terror attack in Jerusalem: Two Hamas terrorists opened fire on bus route 62.



5 killed, 7 seriously hurt, others injured. PM Netanyahu has called an emergency security meeting. pic.twitter.com/sB7RLYxtmi — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 8, 2025

“Prime Minister Netanyahu is currently holding a situation assessment with the heads of the security system following the attack in Jerusalem,” the Israeli PM’s office said in an X post.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now holding an assessment with the heads of the security establishment following the attack in Jerusalem. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 8, 2025

Israeli authorities termed the Ramot shooting a “terrorist” attack. The assailants used a makeshift "Carlo" submachine gun, otherwise known as a Carl Gustav. As per The Times of Israel, the pair is believed to have set out from villages in the Ramallah area.

Both suspects were shot down by authorities. As per eyewitnesses, several people were lying unconscious on the road.

Gaza-based terror organisation Hamas praised the deadly terror attack at the Ramot Junction. However, the terror organisation has not yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

There was just a Nazi Jihadist shooting attack at Ramot Junction in Jerusalem



Many people are injured, some possibly dead



The 2 terrorists have been shot pic.twitter.com/liIDpF6jgi — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) September 8, 2025

The attack was carried out almost a month after Israel's security cabinet approved a plan to take control of Gaza City. A statement released by Netanyahu's office detailed a five-point plan "for defeating Hamas" and "concluding the war".

