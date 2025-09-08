Flags of the US and China | Associated Press |

Beijing: China on Monday criticised the United States of America for imposing visa restrictions on Central American nationals and for accusing the region's exchanges with China, calling it "yet another example of the US-style diplomacy of "bullying the small." A statement by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesperson read, "China deplores the US' groundless attacks, coercive diplomacy, and interference in China's relations with these countries."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The spokesperson further added, "Weaponizing visas will not scare off the sober-minded. Nor will it hold back the flourishing ties between China and Central American countries. We will continue to enhance cooperation with Central American countries, contribute to local prosperity, and deliver more tangible benefits to their peoples." Last month, China had similarly voiced its opposition to the US announcement of tariffs against India. The Spokesperson of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guo Jiakun, in his press briefing while responding to media queries, called the act an "abuse of tariffs," highlighting Beijing's consistent criticism of what it saw as coercive US trade and diplomatic policies.

When asked for comments on Trump's executive order to place an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for its purchases of Russian oil, he said, "China's opposition to the abuse of tariffs was consistent and clear." "China opposed the US politicizing tech and trade issues and using them as weapons to maliciously blockade and go after China. The US should earnestly protect the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese nationals," he added.

Trump's order drew criticism from within the country as House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems warned that Trump's actions risked the carefully developed US-India relationship.

In a post on X, House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems said, "RM Gregory Meeks: Trump's latest tariff tantrum risked years of careful work to build a stronger US-India partnership. We have deep strategic, economic, and people-to-people ties. Concerns should be addressed in a mutually respectful way consistent with our democratic values."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)