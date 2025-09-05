'May Have Prosperous Future Together': US President Donald Trump Claims Losing India & Russia To 'Deep, Dark' China; MEA Reacts - VIDEO

Left: Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping,PM Modi Right: Donald Trump |

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump’s major statement comes just days after the successful SCO Summit and bilateral talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Taking to Truth Social Trump said,"Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together," he said posting a picture of the three leaders.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)