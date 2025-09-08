 Bangladesh Horror: Man Kills Co-Worker With Hammer At Petrol Pump In Bogura; Main Suspect Arrested After CCTV Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldBangladesh Horror: Man Kills Co-Worker With Hammer At Petrol Pump In Bogura; Main Suspect Arrested After CCTV Visuals Surface

Bangladesh Horror: Man Kills Co-Worker With Hammer At Petrol Pump In Bogura; Main Suspect Arrested After CCTV Visuals Surface

The horrific incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed inside the petrol pump and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The video shows that the man brutally attacks the victim and hits him repeatedly with the hammer, due to which he lost his life on the spot.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
Man Kills Co-Worker With Hammer At Petrol Pump In Bogura | X

Bogura (Bangladesh), September 08: In a shocking incident, a man brutally murdered his co-worker with a hammer in Bangladesh's Bogura City. The horrific incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed inside the petrol pump and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The video shows that the man brutally attacks the victim and hits him repeatedly with the hammer, due to which he lost his life on the spot.

Incident Details

The CCTV footage of the incident is going viral on social media and the video shows that a man enters the room at petrol pump at around 2.30 AM at night and locks the gate from inside. He then removes a small hammer from his pocket and starts attacking a person who is sleeping on the table.

Warning: Disturbing Video. Viewer's Discretion Adviced.

FPJ Shorts
US President Donald Trump Tosses Signed Caps Into Crowd During Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner US Open 2025 Final; Video
US President Donald Trump Tosses Signed Caps Into Crowd During Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner US Open 2025 Final; Video
Mumbai News: BMC Steps Up Pest Control After Rat Bite Cases At Cooper Hospital, 750 Rodents Caught In Three Weeks
Mumbai News: BMC Steps Up Pest Control After Rat Bite Cases At Cooper Hospital, 750 Rodents Caught In Three Weeks
Navi Mumbai News: Car Rally Planned On September 14 To Mark DB Patil’s Birth Centenary
Navi Mumbai News: Car Rally Planned On September 14 To Mark DB Patil’s Birth Centenary
IN PICS: Mumbai Celebrates Eid-e-Milad As Thousands Join Processions Marking Prophet Muhammad’s 1,500th Birth Anniversary
IN PICS: Mumbai Celebrates Eid-e-Milad As Thousands Join Processions Marking Prophet Muhammad’s 1,500th Birth Anniversary

The attacker repeatedly hits the man with the hammer until the person dies on the spot. There are reports that the person killed in the attack was working as a cashier at the petrol pump. There are reports that the attacker fled the spot with cash and the victim's mobile phone.

Main Suspect Arrested

There are reports that the police have arrested the main suspect in the murder of Ikbal Hasan Helal, who was the cashier at the Shatabdi Petrol Pump in Bogura City. The main suspect in the murder, Ratan Mia (26) has been arrested by the District Detective Branch from the Mouchak area of Kaliakoir in Gazipur. Ratan also worked at the same petrol pump as a fuel supplier for the petrol pump and live in Nishchintapur, Shahjahanpur.

Cash & Phone Recovered

As per reports, the police have confirmed the arrest and said that Ratan was being brought back to Bogura for further investigation. After committing the crime, Ratan tried to escape from the city, however, the police traced him down and arrested him. The police also claimed that they have recovered BDT 36,500 cash and the victim's mobile phone from the accused.

Read Also
US Shocker: Homeless Man Kills Indian Student Vivek Saini By Hitting His Face '50 Times' With Hammer...
article-image

Confesses To Crime

The police further said that Ratan admitted to the killing in initial interrogation. He said in his statement that Ikbal used to blame him for the frequent thefts which occurred at the petrol pump.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bangladesh Horror: Man Kills Co-Worker With Hammer At Petrol Pump In Bogura; Main Suspect Arrested...

Bangladesh Horror: Man Kills Co-Worker With Hammer At Petrol Pump In Bogura; Main Suspect Arrested...

India-Nepal Border On Alert Amid Clashes Over Social Media Ban; Death Toll Rises To 14 - VIDEO

India-Nepal Border On Alert Amid Clashes Over Social Media Ban; Death Toll Rises To 14 - VIDEO

'Bullying The Small': China Slams US Over Visa Curbs On Central Americans

'Bullying The Small': China Slams US Over Visa Curbs On Central Americans

26-Year-Old Indian Man Shot Dead In US For Objecting To Man Urinating Outside Store

26-Year-Old Indian Man Shot Dead In US For Objecting To Man Urinating Outside Store

Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Protesting Youth Collapses After Being Brutally Hit By Stone- VIDEO

Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Protesting Youth Collapses After Being Brutally Hit By Stone- VIDEO