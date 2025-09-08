Bangladesh Horror: Man Kills Co-Worker With Hammer At Petrol Pump In Bogura; Main Suspect Arrested After CCTV Visuals Surface

Man Kills Co-Worker With Hammer At Petrol Pump In Bogura | X

Bogura (Bangladesh), September 08: In a shocking incident, a man brutally murdered his co-worker with a hammer in Bangladesh's Bogura City. The horrific incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed inside the petrol pump and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The video shows that the man brutally attacks the victim and hits him repeatedly with the hammer, due to which he lost his life on the spot.

Incident Details

The CCTV footage of the incident is going viral on social media and the video shows that a man enters the room at petrol pump at around 2.30 AM at night and locks the gate from inside. He then removes a small hammer from his pocket and starts attacking a person who is sleeping on the table.

Warning: Disturbing Video. Viewer's Discretion Adviced.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The attacker repeatedly hits the man with the hammer until the person dies on the spot. There are reports that the person killed in the attack was working as a cashier at the petrol pump. There are reports that the attacker fled the spot with cash and the victim's mobile phone.

Main Suspect Arrested

There are reports that the police have arrested the main suspect in the murder of Ikbal Hasan Helal, who was the cashier at the Shatabdi Petrol Pump in Bogura City. The main suspect in the murder, Ratan Mia (26) has been arrested by the District Detective Branch from the Mouchak area of Kaliakoir in Gazipur. Ratan also worked at the same petrol pump as a fuel supplier for the petrol pump and live in Nishchintapur, Shahjahanpur.

Cash & Phone Recovered

As per reports, the police have confirmed the arrest and said that Ratan was being brought back to Bogura for further investigation. After committing the crime, Ratan tried to escape from the city, however, the police traced him down and arrested him. The police also claimed that they have recovered BDT 36,500 cash and the victim's mobile phone from the accused.

Confesses To Crime

The police further said that Ratan admitted to the killing in initial interrogation. He said in his statement that Ikbal used to blame him for the frequent thefts which occurred at the petrol pump.