 'Diella Is Pregnant With 83 Children': Albania PM Edi Rama's Bizarre Announcement About AI Minister
Diella (translating to "Sun") was appointed in September to ensure Albania's public procurement framework operates with complete transparency and without corruption.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 05:58 PM IST
Albania's artificially intelligent government minister, Diella, is expecting, according to Prime Minister Edi Rama. He has disclosed intentions to develop "83 children", digital assistants, with one designated for each Socialist Party parliamentarian.

"We took quite a risk today with Diella here and we did very well. So for the first time Diella is pregnant and with 83 children," he stated at the Berlin Global Dialogue (BGD). Rama explained that these "offspring", or digital assistants, would document all parliamentary proceedings and keep MPs briefed on discussions or events they might have missed.

"Each assistant will serve the individual MP by attending parliamentary sittings, maintaining a comprehensive record of proceedings, and providing recommendations. These children will possess their mother's knowledge," Rama noted. He anticipates the system will be completely functional by the close of 2026.

Rama elaborated on the AI assistants' capabilities: "For instance, should you pop out for coffee and lose track of time, this offspring will inform you of what transpired in your absence and advise you on whom to challenge. When you invite me next, there will be 83 additional screens displaying Diella's offspring."

Diella (translating to "Sun") was appointed in September to ensure Albania's public procurement framework operates with complete transparency and without corruption. Initially introduced as a virtual assistant in January on the e-Albania portal, she has been assisting citizens and businesses in acquiring state documentation. The AI minister is depicted as a woman dressed in traditional Albanian costume.

Diella has been entrusted with all decision-making concerning public tenders, rendering them entirely free from corruption. Every public tender will operate with complete transparency, Rama affirmed.

