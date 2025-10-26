Trump Grooves To Malaysian Beats: US President Dances With PM Anwar Ibrahim During Malaysia Visit - VIDEO

Trump grooves to Malaysian beats: US president dances with PM Anwar Ibrahim during Malaysia visit |

Kuala Lumpur: US President Donald Trump arrived in Malaysia on Sunday as part of a five-day mission aimed at boosting America's engagement in Asia and reinforcing trade ties with key regional partners.

The visit comes amid growing diplomatic efforts in the region and includes planned meetings with several Asian leaders.

The White House on Sunday (local time) shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) that read, "TRUMP DANCE MALAYSIA VERSION." The short post, issued from the official White House handle, has attracted attention online for its unusual phrasing.

Trump, 79, made a lively entrance in Malaysia's capital, dancing to the rhythm of drums on the airport tarmac near Air Force One, his energetic moves drawing smiles from onlookers.

He joined performers dressed in colourful traditional costumes representing Malaysia's major ethnic groups. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also took part, swaying to the music alongside the president.

The visit is part of a broader five-day trip focused on expanding the United States' presence in Asia and strengthening trade relations. As part of the itinerary, Trump is expected to meet Japan's newly elected leader, Sanao Takaichi, in Tokyo and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

During Trump's visit, Thailand and Cambodia on Sunday signed a joint declaration on a peace deal in the presence of US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, marking a formal step toward ending hostilities and restoring peace along their disputed border.

Dubbed the "KL PEACE Accord", the deal was signed by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, chaired by Malaysia.

Speaking at the event, President Trump said, "This is a momentous day for all of the people of Southeast Asia as we sign a historic agreement to end the military conflict between Cambodia and Thailand." He added, "Earlier this year, an armed clash broke out along the border of these two countries because of America's strong commitment to stability and peace in this region. My administration immediately began working to prevent the conflict from escalating." Highlighting economic cooperation, Trump said, "Today, alongside this peace treaty, we are also signing a major trade deal with Cambodia and a very important critical minerals agreement with Thailand." He concluded, "On behalf of the United States, I'm proud to help settle this conflict, and forge a future for the region where proud independent nations can prosper, and thrive in safety, security, and peace." The declaration reinforces the ceasefire understanding reached in July following talks between Thailand and Cambodia. It also formalises the establishment of an ASEAN Observer Team to monitor compliance and prevent renewed clashes in the border zones.

The peace deal marks a milestone in ASEAN's regional diplomacy, reflecting the bloc's commitment to conflict prevention, stability, and cooperation under Malaysia's 2025 Chairmanship, with its theme of "Inclusivity and Sustainability," according to Bernama.

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia had flared into a military confrontation on July 24 along their 817-kilometre border. On July 28, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hosted a meeting in Putrajaya between Manet and then Thai acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, successfully defusing tensions. The ceasefire, widely seen as a major ASEAN achievement, prevented broader escalation and ensured the safety of thousands of civilians, Bernama reported.

A Central issue in the dispute has been competing claims over the ancient Hindu temples of Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Preah Vihear, perched on the Dangrek Mountains along the natural border. In 2011, clashes around Preah Vihear resulted in at least 16 deaths, prompting a UN Security Council meeting and press statement.

En route to Malaysia, Trump had stated aboard Air Force One that he, along with Cambodia and Thailand, would sign the "great Peace Deal." He posted on Truth Social: "I am on my way to Malaysia, where I will sign the great Peace Deal, which I proudly brokered between Cambodia and Thailand. Sadly, the Queen Mother of Thailand has just passed away. I send my condolences to the Great People of Thailand. I will be seeing their wonderful Prime Minister when we land. To accommodate everyone for this major event, we will sign the Peace Deal immediately upon arrival. See you soon! President DJT." Trump grooves to Malaysian beats: US president dances with PM Anwar Ibrahim during Malaysia visit

