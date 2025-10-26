'The 21st Century Is Ours': PM Narendra Modi Addresses ASEAN-India Summit Virtually; Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the ASEAN-India Summit 2025 Virtually. | X @narendramodi

New Delhi, October 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the ASEAN-India Summit 2025 Virtually.

Virtually addressing the 22nd ASEAN Summit 2025, PM Narendra Modi said, " I have again got an opportunity to join my ASEAN family. I congratulate PM Anwar Ibrahim for a successful organisation of the ASEAN Summit... I welcome Timor-Leste as the newest member of ASEAN. I express my condolences on the demise of Thailand's queen mother. India and ASEAN together represent one-fourth of the global population. We not only share geography, we share deep historic relations and shared values. We are part of the global south. We not only share trade relations, but also cultural relations. ASEAN is the main pillar of India's Act East Policy. India has always supported ASEAN Centrality and ASEAN's outlook on the Indo-Pacific. During these times of uncertainty, the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continuously increased. Our strong partnership is emerging as the basis for global stability and development."

My remarks during the ASEAN-India Summit, which is being held in Malaysia. https://t.co/87TT0RKY8x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 26, 2025

He further stated, "This year's theme for the ASEAN Summit is 'Inclusivity and Sustainability'. This theme clearly reflects in our shared efforts- be it digital inclusion or ensuring food security and resilient supply chains amid the current challenges. India supports this and is committed to moving ahead in this direction. India has always stood strong with its ASEAN partners in every disaster. Our collaboration in HADR, sea security, and blue economy is rapidly increasing. Seeing this, we declare 2026 as the 'Year of ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation'. With this, we are strongly promoting bilateral cooperation in education, tourism, science and technology, health, green energy, and cyber security... 21st century is our century. It is India and ASEAN's century. I am confident that the aim of 'ASEAN Community Vision 2045' and 'Viksit Bharat 2047' will develop a bright future for the entire humanity."