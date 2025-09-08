 Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Protesting Youth Collapses After Being Brutally Hit By Stone- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldNepal Gen-Z Protest: Protesting Youth Collapses After Being Brutally Hit By Stone- VIDEO

Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Protesting Youth Collapses After Being Brutally Hit By Stone- VIDEO

Police deployed water cannons, tear gas, and rubber bullets after protesters stormed Nepal's Parliament and vandalized the property.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 05:04 PM IST
article-image

The government of Nepal is facing public wrath after it banned over two dozen social media platforms from Friday, 4th September. Hundreds of thousands of protestors, mostly youths, took to the streets protesting against the deeply rooted corruption in government organisations.

A shocking video from the protest site has surfaced on social media showing a youth collapsing after being hit by a huge stone the size of a brick.

An X account named Aprichit Keto shared the video while crediting Bagi Post, and said, 'In the Gen-Z protest, youths were shot like this, resulting in deaths on the spot.' The condition of the injured protestor is not known.

However, the video clearly shows that the youth collapses to the ground unconscious after being hit by a large stone on the head from behind.

FPJ Shorts
Video Of Thai Celebrating Ganesh Visarjan In Mumbai Goes Viral: 'Divided By Borders, United By God' Says Netizens
Video Of Thai Celebrating Ganesh Visarjan In Mumbai Goes Viral: 'Divided By Borders, United By God' Says Netizens
‘Rules Same For Everyone’: Rajasthan Education Minister Refuses Niece’s Request After Late Arrival For RPSC Teacher Recruitment Test
‘Rules Same For Everyone’: Rajasthan Education Minister Refuses Niece’s Request After Late Arrival For RPSC Teacher Recruitment Test
Massive Hippo Overturns Boat In Ivory Coast; 11 Passengers Missing, Including Children
Massive Hippo Overturns Boat In Ivory Coast; 11 Passengers Missing, Including Children
Thane News: Concerns Raised Over Navratri Padal Construction At Tembhi Naka Chowk Causing Traffic Delays
Thane News: Concerns Raised Over Navratri Padal Construction At Tembhi Naka Chowk Causing Traffic Delays

After being hit, the youth was taken for medical help by two other protestors.

Read Also
Nepal Gen-Z Stir: Protesters Vandalise Parliament Gate As Clashes Erupt Over Social Media Ban In...
article-image

According to reports, the protestors started gathering at Maitighar in Kathmandu to express their dissent from Monday morning.

The demonstrators carried placards with slogans such as "Shut down corruption and not social media," "Youths against corruption" and "Unban social media" as they marched through Kathmandu.

According to reports, so far at least 14 people have been killed in violent clashes between protestors and security forces.

Police deployed water cannons, tear gas, and rubber bullets after protesters stormed Nepal's Parliament and vandalized the property.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Protesting Youth Collapses After Being Brutally Hit By Stone- VIDEO

Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Protesting Youth Collapses After Being Brutally Hit By Stone- VIDEO

Jerusalem Bus Station Shooting Caught On Camera; Video Shows People Running For Life

Jerusalem Bus Station Shooting Caught On Camera; Video Shows People Running For Life

Nepal Gen-Z Stir: Protesters Vandalise Parliament Gate As Clashes Erupt Over Social Media Ban In...

Nepal Gen-Z Stir: Protesters Vandalise Parliament Gate As Clashes Erupt Over Social Media Ban In...

San Jose Heist: 88-Year-Old Jeweller Injured As Masked Robbers Crash Car Into Store, Loot In Broad...

San Jose Heist: 88-Year-Old Jeweller Injured As Masked Robbers Crash Car Into Store, Loot In Broad...

Jerusalem Bus Station Shooting: Several Killed After Unknown Assailants Open Fire At Ramot Junction;...

Jerusalem Bus Station Shooting: Several Killed After Unknown Assailants Open Fire At Ramot Junction;...