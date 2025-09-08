Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Protesting Youth Collapses After Being Brutally Hit By Stone- VIDEO

The government of Nepal is facing public wrath after it banned over two dozen social media platforms from Friday, 4th September. Hundreds of thousands of protestors, mostly youths, took to the streets protesting against the deeply rooted corruption in government organisations.

A shocking video from the protest site has surfaced on social media showing a youth collapsing after being hit by a huge stone the size of a brick.

An X account named Aprichit Keto shared the video while crediting Bagi Post, and said, 'In the Gen-Z protest, youths were shot like this, resulting in deaths on the spot.' The condition of the injured protestor is not known.

However, the video clearly shows that the youth collapses to the ground unconscious after being hit by a large stone on the head from behind.

After being hit, the youth was taken for medical help by two other protestors.

According to reports, the protestors started gathering at Maitighar in Kathmandu to express their dissent from Monday morning.

The demonstrators carried placards with slogans such as "Shut down corruption and not social media," "Youths against corruption" and "Unban social media" as they marched through Kathmandu.

According to reports, so far at least 14 people have been killed in violent clashes between protestors and security forces.

Police deployed water cannons, tear gas, and rubber bullets after protesters stormed Nepal's Parliament and vandalized the property.