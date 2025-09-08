 Chinese President Xi Jinping Urges Unity Against 'Global Hegemonism' And 'Unilateral Bullying' At Virtual BRICS Summit
The summit was chaired by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and joined by Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as representatives from India and Ethiopia.

Chinese President Xi Jinping At Virtual BRICS Summit | X

Beijing, September 08: Chinese President Xi Jinping attended a Virtual BRICS Summit and delivered a speech titled “Forging Ahead in Solidarity and Cooperation.” The summit was chaired by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and joined by Russian President Vladimir Putin, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the UAE’s Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed, as well as representatives from India and Ethiopia.

In his remarks, President Xi said the world is undergoing major changes, with growing challenges such as unilateralism, protectionism and power politics. He stressed that BRICS countries, representing the Global South, should stay true to the BRICS spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation. He urged the group to defend multilateralism, strengthen cooperation and build a community with a shared future for humanity.

President Xi put forward three main proposals:

Defend multilateralism – He called for safeguarding international fairness and justice, improving global governance, and ensuring that the United Nations and international law remain central. He also emphasized giving the Global South a stronger voice and representation in global decision-making.

Promote openness and cooperation – Xi highlighted the importance of open global trade and warned against protectionism. He urged BRICS nations to support the World Trade Organization, advance inclusive globalization, and make sure developing countries benefit equally from international cooperation.

Strengthen solidarity for development – Pointing out that BRICS countries account for nearly half the world’s population and a large share of the global economy, Xi said closer cooperation would help them overcome external risks. He added that China is ready to work with partners on the Global Development Initiative, the Belt and Road projects, and deeper cooperation in business, finance, science, and technology.

Other leaders at the summit echoed Xi’s concerns, saying that unilateral actions and the misuse of trade are threatening world peace and international order.

They agreed BRICS must stand together, defend multilateralism and protect the interests of the Global South. The leaders also discussed major global conflicts, including the war in Ukraine and the crisis in Gaza.

They stressed the need to continue dialogue, support peace efforts and push for a two-state solution to resolve the Palestinian issue.

