 'Money Will Be Controlled By Me': Donald Trump Says US To Get Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil Valued In Market At Over $2.70 Billion From Venezuela
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Venezuela’s interim authorities will transfer 30–50 million barrels of sanctioned, high-quality oil to the United States, to be sold at market price with proceeds controlled by him to benefit both nations. The announcement followed a US military operation that captured Nicolas Maduro.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 09:26 AM IST
US President Donald Trump | File Image

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the Venezuelan authorities would provide 30 million to 50 million barrels of "High Quality" sanctioned oil to the US. The cost of the Venezuelan oil per barrel is around USD 55, reported The Times of India.

The value of this total oil will range from USD 1.65 billion to USD 2.75 billion. After Trump's announcement, US crude prices fell by about USD 1 a barrel to USD 56.

The US President's announcement came after Venezuelan officials announced that at least 24 Venezuelan security officers were killed in the dead-of-night US military operation to capture Nicolás Maduro. The Venezuelan President was flown to New York to face drug charges.

"I am pleased to announce that the Interim Authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 MILLION Barrels of High Quality, Sanctioned Oil, to the United States of America. This Oil will be sold at its Market Price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!" Trump said in his Truth Social post.

He also asked Energy Secretary Chris Wright to execute this plan immediately. "It will be taken by storage ships, and brought directly to unloading docks in the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump added.

On Saturday, the US carried out a "large-scale strike against Venezuela". Nicolas and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured and taken out of the country.

In a press conference hours after Maduro was "captured", Trump said on Saturday (local time) that the oil companies in the United States will "spend billions of dollars" to fix the broken oil infrastructure in Venezuela and "start making money" for the South American nation.

For the unversed, in 2020, Maduro was charged in the United States for narco-terrorism and international cocaine trafficking conspiracy.

