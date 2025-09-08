 Chinese Tech Firm Pays ₹1.23 Crore In Bonuses For Employee Weight Loss
Chinese Tech Firm Pays ₹1.23 Crore In Bonuses For Employee Weight Loss

Vidhi Santosh MehtaUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
Imagine being rewarded with cash every time you shed a few kilos. That’s exactly what Shenzhen-based Arashi Vision Inc., better known as Insta360, is doing with its annual “Million Yuan Weight Loss Challenge.” Launched on August 12, the company’s unique initiative has captured attention online for mixing workplace wellness with financial incentives.

The rules are simple: employees sign up, lose weight, and earn 500 yuan (around Rs 6,100) for every 0.5 kg they shed.

A Gen-Z Champion Shows the Way

This year’s star participant is Gen-Z employee Xie Yaqi, who stunned colleagues by dropping more than 20 kg in just 90 days. For her discipline and transformation, she bagged a whopping 20,000 yuan (Rs 2.47 lakh).

“It’s not just about beauty, it’s about health,” she said, crediting her results to strict dieting, 1.5 hours of daily exercise, and a strong dose of willpower. She also inspired others by sharing the viral “Qin Hao weight loss method” in the company’s group chat, a plan popularised by actor Qin Hao, involving rotating restrictive diets like only soy milk one day, only corn or fruit on others.

Health Meets Competition

Since the program’s launch in 2022, Insta360 has hosted seven rounds of the challenge, giving out nearly 2 million yuan (Rs 2.47 crore) in total. Last year alone, 99 employees together lost 950 kg and split one million yuan in rewards.

But there’s a twist. To keep things serious, the company fines participants 800 yuan (Rs 9,800) per 0.5 kg regained. Interestingly, no one has been penalised yet.

A Bigger Push for Healthy Living

The company says the challenge is about more than just appearances. A spokesperson explained that it helps employees live healthier lives, boosting both well-being and enthusiasm for work. The initiative also mirrors China’s nationwide “Weight Management Year” campaign launched in 2024, aimed at tackling rising obesity rates.

More Than Just a Corporate Gimmick

On the surface, this may sound like a flashy HR strategy to grab headlines. But the numbers show it’s working: thousands of kilos lost, millions of yuan distributed, and employees feeling healthier. Of course, critics might worry about extreme dieting or the stress of penalties. Yet, it’s hard to ignore how financial incentives are nudging people toward healthier habits.

If nothing else, Insta360’s challenge proves one thing: sometimes the best way to motivate people is by putting their health and their wallet on the line.

