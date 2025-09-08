Nepal Gen-Z Stir: Protesters Vandalise Parliament Gate As Clashes Erupt Over Social Media Ban In Kathmandu - VIDEO | X/@ANI

Kathmandu: A massive protest in Nepal’s capital turned violent on Monday, September 8, after demonstrators vandalised the Parliament gate in New Baneshwar, amid a heavy police deployment.

The unrest erupted in response to the government’s nationwide ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube. As per reports, the clashes between protesters and police have so far left at least nine people dead and over 40 injured.

Thousands of young Nepalis, many from Gen Z, marched through Kathmandu from early morning, chanting slogans and carrying placards reading “Unban social media” and “Shut down corruption, not social media”. Videos circulating online show protesters waving national flags, singing the national anthem, and later attempting to storm the Parliament complex.

Nine Killed, Curfew Imposed

According to Nepal Police, nine protesters were killed and around 42 others injured in confrontations with security forces. The situation escalated after demonstrators breached restricted zones, leading police to fire tear gas, water cannons, and live ammunition. Civil Hospital's executive director Mohan Chandra Regmi confirmed that the deceased succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment.

The Kathmandu District Administration Office imposed a curfew in multiple areas, including Maitighar, Baneshwar, and around key government residences. The order, issued under Section 6 of the Local Administration Act, restricts movement and public gatherings from 12:30 pm to 10:00 pm.

Hami Nepal, the group that organised the protest, had received prior approval for the rally. Activist Ronesh Pradhan said a first-aid camp was set up at Maitighar, where several wounded protesters were being treated.

Why Did Nepal Ban Social Media Platforms?

The protest comes after the government’s decision to block access to major platforms for failing to register locally. Minister of Communications and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung had given the platforms seven days to comply with new rules, including appointing compliance officers and grievance handlers within Nepal.

While apps like TikTok and Viber have registered, others including Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) remain inaccessible. Protesters said the ban was a “direct assault on speech, work, and connectivity” and also a symbol of deeper frustrations with systemic corruption.