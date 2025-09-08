At least five people were reportedly killed in a shooting attack at a bus station in Jerusalem. According to reports, unknown assailants opened fire at people waiting for a bus at Ramot Junction.
Several people were also reportedly injured. Five people with critical injuries were also evacuated from the spot, said Israel’s paramedic service, Magen David Adom, reported Al Jazeera.
More details are still awaited.
FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: MahaRERA Resolves Over 5200 Complaints, Easing Tensions Amongst Home Buyers
Govt Plans Relief Package For Exporters Hit By US Tariffs, GST Reform To Boost Economy & Ease Prices: Sitharaman
Jerusalem Bus Station Shooting: Several Killed After Unknown Assailants Open Fire At Ramot Junction
GST 2.0: Consumers To Witness Reduced Food Prices, Staples Will Now Be More Affordable