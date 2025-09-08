 Jerusalem Bus Station Shooting: Several Killed After Unknown Assailants Open Fire At Ramot Junction
At least five people were reportedly killed in a shooting attack at a bus station in Jerusalem. According to reports, unknown assailants opened fire at people waiting for a bus at Ramot Junction.

Sumit Sharma
Several people were also reportedly injured. Five people with critical injuries were also evacuated from the spot, said Israel’s paramedic service, Magen David Adom, reported Al Jazeera.

More details are still awaited.

