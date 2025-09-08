26-Year-Old Haryana Man Shot Dead In California After Objecting To Public Urination; Victim Had Entered US Via 'Donkey Route' |

California: A 26-year-old man from Haryana’s Jind district was shot dead in California on Saturday, September 6, after he objected to a man urinating in public. The victim, identified as Kapil from the Barah Kalan village, was working as a security guard when the fatal incident took place, according to a report by The Times of India.

Kapil had travelled to the United States in 2022 via the infamous “donkey route”, which is a perilous journey involving crossing the jungles of Panama and entering the US through the Mexico border. His death left the entire family and village in mourning, with demands now being made for government assistance to repatriate his body.

Here's What Happened

Suresh Kumar Gautam, the Barah Kalan village sarpanch, told TOI that Kapil was on duty when he confronted an individual for urinating outside the premises. In response, the man pulled out a weapon and shot him dead on the spot.

Kapil was the only son of Ishwar, a farmer in Barah Kalan, and had two sisters. A relative in the US informed the family of his death. One of his sisters is married. "The entire village is standing with the family, but they are deeply broken in this time of grief," said sarpanch Gautam, as quoted by TOI.

Kapil Entered Through 'Donkey Route'

Kapil’s journey to the US was far from ordinary. In 2022, he left India through the "donkey route", a term used to describe illegal migration involving dangerous land routes. The journey reportedly cost the family around Rs 45 lakh.

He was initially detained by US authorities but later released through legal proceedings. Since then, he had been living and working in the United States.

Gautam said that the family plans to meet the deputy commissioner to request support for bringing Kapil’s body back home. “We hope for the government’s full support,” he added.