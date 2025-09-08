Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges Bihu Committees To Dedicate One Evening To Bhupen Hazarika’s Legacy |

Guwahati: To mark and tribute 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, urged Bihu committees across Assam to dedicate one evening of Bohag Bihu festivities to the legendary singer and his wide repertoire of work in April 2026 .

“I urge the Bihu committees of the state to dedicate an evening to Bhupen Hazarika by playing his songs. From Sadiya to Dhubri, at least one such evening should be held in his honour in Bihu pandals,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also announced that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam on September 13, a commemorative coin will be unveiled, along with the release of a biography of Hazarika authored by noted writer Dr Anuradha Sarma Pujari. The biography will be translated into all major Indian languages and distributed widely.

“The government will ensure that the book reaches every library in the country. We will begin the centenary celebrations with PM Modi’s presence and conclude the programme with the President of India as the chief guest on September 8, 2026,” Sarma added.

Chief Minister Sarma hailed Hazarika as a “global voice of humanity” whose life embodied love, empathy, and inspiration. He noted the honours accorded by the BJP-led Centre, including the Bharat Ratna in 2019, renaming of Dibrugarh Airport, and issuance of a commemorative coin.

Notably, PM Modi will attend a special tribute meeting on September 13 to mark the occasion. The state government will also organise similar programmes in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Making the announcements, Chief Minister Sarma kicked off the year-long birth centenary celebrations at the Bhupen Hazarika Samanway Tirtha, Jalukbari, on Monday.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who also participated in the celebrations, paid a heartfelt tribute to the musical doyen.

“We pay our heartfelt tribute with devotion at his statue in the Samanway Tirtha at Jalukbari, celebrating the melodious voice of our hearts.”

He added that though the bard has departed from this material world, “he remains immortal through his great creations, and his songs of humanity will continue to resonate forever in the hearts of every Assamese.”, Acharya said.

Tez Hazarika, son of Bhupen Hazarika, along with his wife and son, arrived from the United States to join the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the centenary celebrations on September 13 during his two-day Assam visit, highlighting the national importance of commemoration.

Samar Hazarika, the maestro’s younger brother, praised the state government’s efforts, calling it the first time an Assamese artiste has been celebrated on such a grand national scale. The Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust also hosted special programmes at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, featuring musical tributes and lamp-lighting ceremonies.