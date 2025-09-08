Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora Seeks ₹20,000 Crore Flood Relief Package From PM Modi - VIDEO

Chandigarh: Punjab Cabinet Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Aman Arora on Monday made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a Rs 20,000 crore relief package for the flood-ravaged state.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Punjab on Tuesday.

Addressing newspersons here Arora said that on the behalf of over three crore citizens of Punjab, he warmly welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is coming to visit flood-affected areas of Punjab but he would humbly request him to not reduce the crisis to mere flood tourism for photo opportunities and must come with Rs. 20,000 crore package if he considers Punjab is the integral part of the India and he really cares about Punjab.

Arora also demanded the immediate release of Rs 60,000 crore stalled funds, which include Rs 50,000 crore in revenue losses due to implementation of GST regime and Rs 8,000 crore withheld in Rural Development Fund (RDF) and Market Development Fund (MDF) during the past three and half years. He held that the chief minister Bhagwant Mann had also written a letter to the Centre government to release the stalled funds. He also demanded a hike in flood compensation as over 4.50 lakh acres of farmland has submerged, over 3 lakh livestock have been affected and hundreds of houses damaged by the recent devastating deluge.

He emphasised the need for a special relief package to support the state's flood-battered economy, considering Punjab's significant contributions to India's food security. He also held that the government will continue to advocate for the Centre's support and ensure that Punjab's voice is heard at the highest levels, pushing for the necessary relief and assistance to address the state's challenges.