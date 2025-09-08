 Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora Seeks ₹20,000 Crore Flood Relief Package From PM Modi - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora Seeks ₹20,000 Crore Flood Relief Package From PM Modi - VIDEO

Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora Seeks ₹20,000 Crore Flood Relief Package From PM Modi - VIDEO

Arora said that on the behalf of over 3 crore citizens of Punjab, he warmly welcome PM Modi, who is coming to visit flood-affected areas of Punjab but he would humbly request him to not reduce the crisis to mere flood tourism for photo opportunities and must come with ₹20,000 crore package if he considers Punjab is the integral part of the India and he really cares about Punjab.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 08:37 PM IST
article-image

Chandigarh: Punjab Cabinet Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Aman Arora on Monday made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a Rs 20,000 crore relief package for the flood-ravaged state.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Punjab on Tuesday.

Addressing newspersons here Arora said that on the behalf of over three crore citizens of Punjab, he warmly welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is coming to visit flood-affected areas of Punjab but he would humbly request him to not reduce the crisis to mere flood tourism for photo opportunities and must come with Rs. 20,000 crore package if he considers Punjab is the integral part of the India and he really cares about Punjab.

Arora also demanded the immediate release of Rs 60,000 crore stalled funds, which include Rs 50,000 crore in revenue losses due to implementation of GST regime and Rs 8,000 crore withheld in Rural Development Fund (RDF) and Market Development Fund (MDF) during the past three and half years. He held that the chief minister Bhagwant Mann had also written a letter to the Centre government to release the stalled funds. He also demanded a hike in flood compensation as over 4.50 lakh acres of farmland has submerged, over 3 lakh livestock have been affected and hundreds of houses damaged by the recent devastating deluge.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Politics: Major Setback For BJP In Ulhasnagar As Omie Kalani’s Team Joins Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Ahead Of Civic Polls
Mumbai Politics: Major Setback For BJP In Ulhasnagar As Omie Kalani’s Team Joins Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Ahead Of Civic Polls
Unity In Diversity: How A Ganeshotsav Decoration Brought Neighbours Together In Navi Mumbai
Unity In Diversity: How A Ganeshotsav Decoration Brought Neighbours Together In Navi Mumbai
Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak Resigns After Deadly Violence Claims 19 Lives
Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak Resigns After Deadly Violence Claims 19 Lives
'Mubarka Janamdinn Diya...': Shubman Gill Blushes As Abhishek Sharma Gifts Him A Rose On His 26th Birthday Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Video
'Mubarka Janamdinn Diya...': Shubman Gill Blushes As Abhishek Sharma Gifts Him A Rose On His 26th Birthday Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Video
Read Also
Punjab: Farmers To Be Allowed To Mine, Sell Sand From Their Flood-Hit Fields
article-image

He emphasised the need for a special relief package to support the state's flood-battered economy, considering Punjab's significant contributions to India's food security. He also held that the government will continue to advocate for the Centre's support and ensure that Punjab's voice is heard at the highest levels, pushing for the necessary relief and assistance to address the state's challenges.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak Resigns After Deadly Violence Claims 19 Lives

Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak Resigns After Deadly Violence Claims 19 Lives

Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora Seeks ₹20,000 Crore Flood Relief Package From PM Modi - VIDEO

Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora Seeks ₹20,000 Crore Flood Relief Package From PM Modi - VIDEO

'Rahul Gandhi Shouted At Mother Sonia In Front Of My Father': Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane Makes...

'Rahul Gandhi Shouted At Mother Sonia In Front Of My Father': Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane Makes...

BJP MP’s Sister Accuses In-Laws Of Filming Her While Bathing In UP's Farrukhabad; VIDEO Shows...

BJP MP’s Sister Accuses In-Laws Of Filming Her While Bathing In UP's Farrukhabad; VIDEO Shows...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 8, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 8, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...