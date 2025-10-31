VIDEO: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Demands Inclusion Of Caste Column In State Industrial Register, Slams BJP Govt Over Farmers’ Issues And Corruption

Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav | PTI

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday demanded the inclusion of a caste column in the State Industrial Register (SIR) form, saying it would help the government in policy formulation and effective implementation of welfare schemes.

Call for Caste-Based Survey and Social Justice

Addressing a press conference at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, Akhilesh said, “In such a large-scale process like SIR, there should be a separate column for caste. It will aid in conducting a caste-based survey, which will help in better planning for development and social justice.” He urged the state government to consider and implement the proposal.

VIDEO | Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, along with other party leaders, takes a pledge to keep the country united and spread awareness among people. On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary, they vow to uphold his ideals and principles and resolve to… pic.twitter.com/MYejoph9MF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 31, 2025

Criticism Over Sugarcane Price Hike

The SP chief also hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government for announcing a meagre Rs 30 per quintal hike in sugarcane prices. “The increase should have been higher so that farmers can actually become prosperous,” he said, adding that the government had published the advertisement about the price hike in English newspapers. “How many farmers can read English? This shows the government’s disconnect with rural India,” he remarked.

VIDEO | Lucknow: On the second phase of the SIR that includes Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says, “We demand that one additional column on caste be included in such a major exercise. It will help in conducting a caste census, enabling better policymaking and… pic.twitter.com/bROaviS7bt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 31, 2025

Allegations of Sugar Mill Closure and Corruption

Akhilesh alleged that the sugar mill in Bahraich had been shut down and its owners fled with crores owed to farmers. “These people are protected by the government, which is now preparing to sell mandis too,” he said.

Accusations of Rampant Corruption in BJP Rule

He also accused the BJP government of rampant corruption, citing the example of Kanpur’s Akhilesh Dubey case. “The level of corruption today is unprecedented. When the car of gangster Vikas Dubey was overturned, it was done to save the government. Now corrupt officials are being shielded,” he claimed.

Critique of Deteriorating Healthcare and Women’s Safety

The SP leader further said that under the BJP, healthcare has deteriorated badly. “Women and Dalits are unsafe, and the health system is collapsing. The ambulances that serve the state were introduced by us. When BJP leaders fall ill, they still go to Medanta hospital built during our government. For the poor, treatment is left to God’s mercy,” he said.

Jibe at CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP’s Ideology

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh said, “The CM has an old habit of renaming things. If he didn’t like the name Osama bin, he could have asked AI for a Hindi equivalent—if it suggested ‘Sher Singh,’ he would have changed that too.”

Also Watch:

Reference to Sardar Patel’s Ban on RSS

He concluded by recalling how Sardar Patel had once banned the RSS, saying, “The RSS is the ideological parent of BJP. Patel had imposed a ban which was later lifted under certain conditions. Now the BJP is selling India’s markets to foreign powers while spreading negativity across the country.”