Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 31, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Crown Friday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Crown Friday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, October 31, 2025. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 50 lakhs. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Crown Friday Weekly Lottery October 31, 2025, here:

Here is the winners list from the Sikkim State Dear Crown Friday Weekly Lottery held on October 31, 2025:

1st Prize (₹50,00,000)

97J 01422

Consolation Prize (₹1,000)

01422 (All remaining serials of the 1st Prize number)

2nd Prize (₹10,000)

29868 80011 26958 28481 64852

21997 32080 63370 64775 64726

3rd Prize (₹500)

5803 6938 5593 5861 4252 1109 9336 1907 5113 4352

4th Prize (₹250)

0887 7882 2797 1806 3079 5584 0716 4577 5345 6276

5th Prize (₹120)

6545 8032 5182 5321 6531 0259 4450 3407 6197 9701 3638 3126 8655 9477 4134 6577 7828 4116 0083 6473 3686 5003 5962 3104 9942 1415 3099 2901 7699 4164 4888 5512 5084 1224 7169 8528 3138 2850 9515 9643 2515 7372 1281 0201 9801 4711 0560 9552 2882 8793 3473 2037 0889 4897 1153 7045 4100 8556 4456 2827 1146 4829 9512 6398 2976 4406 1828 0457 7861 7367 4679 0056 5340 9066 6801 9176 4620 1111 1993 6268 9609 7991 0857 5788 1554 7750 3132 2842 3282 6367 3651 3233 6412 5683 5437 3706 3753 7581 3383 7977

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 50,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,000

3rd Prize: Rs 500

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.