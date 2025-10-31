 Karnataka: 'Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project Will Secure State’s Energy Future,' Says Energy Minister KJ George
Imran ShaikhUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka Energy Minister K J George |

Hoskote, October 31: Karnataka Energy Minister K.J. George reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustainable energy, stating that the Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project will play a pivotal role in securing the state’s energy future.

He urged citizens not to be misled by misinformation regarding environmental impact and instead to support the project as a vital step toward renewable energy security.

“The Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project will not harm the environment. It will use the existing two reservoirs—no new reservoirs or additional land are required. Existing infrastructure will be leveraged, and any forest land used will be offset through afforestation. Private land, if acquired, will be compensated fairly,” said George.

The Minister made these remarks while inaugurating a 7.3 MW solar power plant developed under the ‘KUSUM-C’ scheme at Yelachahalli lake area in Hoskote Taluk, Bengaluru Rural district.

Dispelling Myths and Misinformation

Addressing growing environmental concerns, George clarified that several rumours about the project’s ecological impact are baseless.

“Some people claim that seawater will enter the river or biodiversity will be affected - these are completely unfounded. The project will use only 0.37 TMC of water, which will be recycled through pumping. No additional water will be drawn, and the natural flow of the Sharavathi River will remain unchanged,” he explained.

He emphasised that the Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project (SPSP) is being developed by Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) using advanced, environmentally safe methods that align with the state’s renewable energy roadmap.

Pumped Storage: The Key to Karnataka’s Renewable Future

K.J. George underscored the importance of pumped storage technology in complementing Karnataka’s expanding solar and wind energy capacities.

“As renewable energy generation increases, storage systems become essential to balance supply and demand. Battery storage, while useful, is expensive and poses environmental risks in the long run. Pumped storage, on the other hand, is a cleaner and more sustainable alternative,” he noted.

He further added that pumped storage will help stabilise the power grid, reduce dependency on fossil fuels and make renewable energy more reliable for industries and households alike.

Call for Public Support

Appealing to citizens and environmental groups, George called for a pragmatic and fact-based approach toward evaluating the project.

“The Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project represents Karnataka’s commitment to clean energy and long-term sustainability. I urge everyone to understand its benefits and support the state’s mission to achieve energy self-reliance,” he said.

