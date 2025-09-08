 Dramatic Escape Caught On Camera: Rape Accused Pushes Police, Flees Custody In UP's Bulandshahr
Vinay Mishra
Updated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
A shocking video has surfaced on social media from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr showing a rape accused man escaping police custody by pushing the officers who had come to arrest him in plain clothes.

The incident reportedly took place in Chehla village under Ahmadgarh police station.

The viral video shows the accused wearing trousers and underwear pushing the police officers and running upstairs to the roof of the house, from where he jumped off and escaped.

After the incident, the police reportedly filed cases against the village head and several other villagers, charging them with helping the accused flee.

However, the viral video clearly shows the accused, who can be seen smoking a beedi, telling the police constable that he won't run. As the policeman takes a call, the accused tries to escape. When the policeman tries to catch him, the accused pushes him.

