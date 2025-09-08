Malayali Actress Navya Nair Fined ₹1.14 Lakh For Carrying 'Jasmine Gajra' At Australia Airport: Know Other Bizzare Items Banned At This Airport

Malayalam actress Navya Nair’s recent trip to Melbourne, Australia, turned expensive and for something she sure must have not imagined. She had travelled to participate in Onam celebrations organised by the Malayali Association of Victoria, but the actress ended up paying a hefty fine of AUD 1,980 (approx. ₹1.14 lakh) at Melbourne International Airport.

The reason? A 15-centimetre jasmine garland (gajra) in her luggage. Jasmine flowers, traditionally worn by women in South India as hair accessories, fall under items prohibited by Australian customs.

Why Jasmine and other everyday items are banned

Australia has some of the strictest biosecurity laws in the world to protect its unique ecosystem. Even though carrying a flower garland might sound harmless to many travelers from India, Australian authorities classify fresh and dried flowers as a high-risk category because they can carry pests or plant diseases.

Navya’s fine shocked many fans back home, but the rules apply equally to all visitors. Australia’s customs department regularly confiscates such goods and enforces penalties on those who don’t declare them.

What other items are not allowed in Australia?

Australia maintains an extensive biosecurity list that spans over 100 categories. Many of the restrictions surprise travelers, especially from South Asia. Items that are either banned outright or require prior declaration include:

-Fresh and dried flowers, fruits, and vegetables

-Herbs, raw nuts, seeds, and spices

-Rice and homemade food

-Dairy products and Indian sweets like Rasgulla, Gulab Jamun, MysorePak, Soan Papdi, Burfi, Pedas, and Ras Malai

-Tea leaves and honey

-Feathers, bones, animal skins, and pet food

-Traditional medicines made with plant or animal ingredients

-Even food served on flights or cruise ships cannot be carried off without checks

Interestingly, under festival-specific sections such as Lohri and Rakhi, items like radish and cotton rakhi threads are specifically listed. Passengers also need to declare travel gear such as down jackets, quilts, pillows, and sleeping bags containing feathers.

What happens if you violate the rules?

Failure to declare prohibited items can lead to severe consequences. Depending on the nature of the breach:

-Goods are seized and destroyed

-Travelers face on-the-spot fines up to AUD 2,664

-In deliberate cases, visas can be cancelled

-Serious offences may even attract prosecution, heavy fines, or imprisonment

Navya Nair’s hefty fine for a jasmine garland might appear excessive to many, but it underscores the importance of respecting Australia’s strict biosecurity laws. For Indian tourists travelling during festivals like Onam, Diwali, or Rakhi, it’s crucial to be aware of these rules to avoid paying a heavy price for something as simple as flowers or sweets.